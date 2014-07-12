Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Injuries are never a good thing, but right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez might just benefit from some down time after a shaky first half.

Manager Buck Showalter said Friday that Jimenez will be placed on the disabled list after rolling his right ankle stepping in some kind of hole in a parking lot, apparently on Wednesday.

“He tried to take a work day yesterday. ... We were hoping that it would resolve somewhat today,” Showalter said. “It did not.”

The Orioles were counting on big things from Jimenez after signing him to a big contract this spring, but he hasn’t delivered, going just 3-8 with a 4.52 ERA.

The Orioles have made it to first place in the American League East without much help from Jimenez, and if he can get it all together in the second half, that will make Baltimore much stronger in the second half.

Showalter has six effective starting pitchers now to use in his rotation, and he can’t pull Jimenez out of it. Pitchers who sign for $50 million simply don’t get pushed to the bullpen.

The Orioles need to hope that a little break might help Jimenez settle down and kind of re-start himself. If the right-hander can pitch the way he has in the past, both Jimenez and the Orioles will benefit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-41

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 1-0, 2.84 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-4, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will be placed on the disabled list this weekend, possibly Saturday, after rolling his ankle when stepping in a hole in the parking lot. It apparently happened on Wednesday, and the Orioles are going to call up RHP Kevin Gausman to replace him. RHP Chris Tillman will start on Saturday instead of Sunday with Gausman taking the latter start, and Jimenez resting the ankle. “He’s got a pretty significant ankle there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said before the game.

--C Nick Hundley, whose bat has been slowly heating up, extended his hitting streak to eight games Friday. He got a third-inning single after RHP Hiroki Kuroda retired the game’s first eight batters and then got the game-winning single in the 10th off RHP Adam Warren, finishing the night 2-for-4. “I talked to (batting coach Jim Presley) a bunch about what makes me successful and what doesn‘t,” Hundley said. “We kind of just hashed it out a little bit. I feel real comfortable in the box and fortunately the results are coming.”

--RHP Julio DePaula, briefly with the team earlier this week, was officially outrighted to Double-A Bowie on Friday. DePaula didn’t get into a game with the Orioles.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez gave the Orioles eight innings for a second straight start. Gonzalez gave up a pair of early home runs but settled down to retire 14 of the final 15 batters he faced, allowing just two runs on six hits. But also for the second straight game, he got a no-decision.

--DH Steve Pearce helped the Orioles without swinging his bat in Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Yankees. He got hit twice but still scored a run -- now having scored once in each of his last five starts and nine of the last 10.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Whether I‘m hitting .500 or .100, I want to be in the box in those situations. I feel like I thrive in those situations. I welcome them. Fortunately, I was able to get the job done tonight.” -- C Nick Hundley, who got the game-winning single in the 10th inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (right ankle injury) will be placed on the disabled list, dating back to possibly July 9.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team just after the All-Star break.

--RHP Edgmer Escalona (right shoulder impingement) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce