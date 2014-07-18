Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- With a season-best, four-game lead in the American League East at the All-Star break, the Baltimore Orioles are optimistic about their chances of playing October baseball.

The Orioles dealt with a number of hurdles in the first half, but they overcame most of them and landed on their feet. That is why they are the team to beat in the division.

The troubles came in many different forms, starting with the loss of All-Star catcher Matt Wieters for the season due to Tommy John surgery, a devastating blow. However, rookie Caleb Joseph and veteran Nick Hundley are pairing up to give the Orioles adequate cover behind the plate.

Right-hander Tommy Hunter couldn’t do the job as closer, but left-hander Zach Britton stepped right in and was solid.

First baseman Chris Davis is stuck in a long slump that dropped his average to .199 at the break, but designated hitter/left fielder Nelson Cruz picked up the slack. Cruz, signed to a one-year deal late in the offseason, has 28 homers and 74 RBIs at the break, second in the majors in both categories.

Third baseman Manny Machado missed the first month due to knee surgery, then started slowly. However, he is on a tear of late, hitting as he did last year and moving his average up to .270.

Also on the plus side, left fielder/DH Steve Pearce came out of nowhere for a career half-season with 11 homers and 31 RBIs plus a .316 average at the break.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said his team isn’t making playoff plans just yet and knows there is lots of work left to be done, which he is looking forward to.

“We may be in first place right now, but we still feel like we’re hunting something, as opposed to somebody (hunting) us,” Showalter said. “There’s a lot of unknowns. It’s going to be quite a journey. It’s not going to be boring.”

The Orioles began posting better results when the rotation settled down in early June. The starters pitched effectively over the past month, taking a lot of pressure off the bullpen. Showalter is juggling something of a six-man rotation, which gives the team extra depth, and it worked well in recent days.

The Orioles could have a chance to pull away from the rest of the division, especially because so many of their rivals are riddled with injuries.

Showalter also said he knows how well the other teams in the division played in stretches during recent seasons. The Tampa Bay Rays went 19-9 heading into the break, and if they decide not to trade left-hander David Price, they still could be a force in the second half. The Toronto Blue Jays led the division for much of the first half, and the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox can never be counted out to their deep pockets.

Still, there is no question that the Orioles are very happy with where they are right now. Not many expected them to even be in first, much less hold a four-game lead.

“We wanted to kind of control our own destiny,” Davis said. “We’re definitely in the driver’s seat right now, and hopefully we can keep it going.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-42

STREAK: Won one

FIRST-HALF MVP: DH Nelson Cruz proved to be a lifesaver for the Orioles this season, especially with 1B Chris Davis cursed by a long slump and C Matt Wieters out following season-ending Tommy John surgery. Cruz filled a big hole in the middle of the lineup, performing as one of the American League’s top sluggers and finishing the first half with 28 homers and 74 RBIs (second in the majors in both categories). He earned a trip to the All-Star Game. The Orioles likely wouldn’t be near first place without him.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: A-minus -- 1B Chris Davis never got going. RHP Tommy Hunter bombed out as closer. C Matt Wieters underwent season-ending elbow surgery, and 3B Manny Machado didn’t really get rolling until June, but the Orioles still made it to first place. GM Dan Duquette’s late-winter move to sign DH Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal looks awfully good now. LF/DH Steve Pearce also helped plenty, and manager Buck Showalter did a masterful job of using what amounts to a six-man rotation to get good pitching. Showalter also platooned effectively in different spots.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: 1B Chris Davis was one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball last year, when he led the majors with 53 homers and 138 RBIs, but it is was a different story so far in 2014. Davis hit 15 homers and drove in 48 runs in the first half, and he heads into the break with just a .199 average. An oblique injury sent him to the disabled list earlier, and he never was quite the same. The Orioles really need his bat, and if he still struggles after the break, manager Buck Showalter could face some tough decisions.

BUY OR SELL: The Orioles might not do much, as they are set in most places. They have six solid starting pitchers and one of the best bullpens in the majors. Baltimore reportedly was watching Colorado LHP Jorge De La Rosa, but that might not be much of an improvement. With Caleb Joseph and Nick Hundley doing well behind the plate, GM Dan Duquette said recently that he is not really looking for another catcher to fill the gap left by injured starter Matt Wieters. The Orioles might stand pat or just make a minor move to help their bench unless another injury occurs.

INJURY STATUS: The Orioles lost C Matt Wieters for the season to elbow surgery, and 3B Manny Machado missed the first month after knee surgery, but the team is in good shape overall. The stars of the 2013 lineup will not play one game together this year, but subs are coming through when needed. LF/DH Steve Pearce filled in nicely when 1B Chris Davis was on the disabled list, and rookie Jonathan Schoop and Ryan Flaherty played well enough at third base when Machado was out.

TOP PROSPECT: RHP Dylan Bundy is slowly working his way back from Tommy John surgery by pitching in the minors. The first-round pick in the 2011 draft made it to the majors at age 19 two years ago -- for two games -- before getting hurt. If he could be ready in September, that would give the Orioles some help for the stretch run. Long term, the Orioles are hoping for big things from Bundy, a power pitcher who has 146 strikeouts and 35 walks in 126 1/3 career minor league innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We may be in first place right now, but we still feel like we’re hunting something, as opposed to somebody (hunting) us.” -- Manager Buck Showalter.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He likely will make a minor league rehab start July 23 before rejoining the major league rotation.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce