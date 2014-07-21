Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman dominated the Oakland A’s on June 6 at Camden Yards, allowing just one run on four hits over seven innings and earning his first major league victory as a starter.

The A’s had no answer for Gausman’s high 90s heat and devastating split-finger fastball that night in Baltimore, and he was hoping for a repeat performance Sunday at the O.co Coliseum.

Instead, Gausman (4-3) lasted only four-plus innings in a 10-2 loss to the Oakland. He gave up five runs on nine hits while striking out six and walking two.

“My problem was (not) getting ahead,” Gausman said. “I was making pitches that were close, but they weren’t strikes. I felt like I was a little out of rhythm. I didn’t feel like I got into a rhythm all day.”

The A’s jumped on Gausman for two runs in the first inning. Center fielder Coco Crisp lined a leadoff single and scored on catcher John Jaso’s double to the right-center field gap. Jaso scored on a wild pitch.

“They’re tough, especially when they’re aggressive,” Gausman said of the A‘s. “They pick their spots to ambush. They took a lot of pitches. I didn’t establish my fastball in, and that takes away the outer half. My splitter was good, but my fastball command I just want to forget about it. I‘m better than that.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 7-6, 3.96 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 7-2, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman (4-3) gave up five runs on nine hits over four-plus innings and took the loss Sunday as the Orioles fell 10-2 to Oakland. Gausman was 4-1 in his previous six starts, including a victory over the A’s -- his first major league win as a starter. He gave up just one run on four hits over seven innings in that June 6 victory at Camden Yards. “Stuff-wise he was OK,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Some of our pitchers are going six, seven, eight days between appearances. It’s tough to get it back. We give them a little pass, knowing they’ll only get better.”

--3B Manny Machado went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Sunday in Baltimore’s 10-2 loss to Oakland. He reached base safely for the 19th consecutive game, an ongoing career high.

--RHP Bud Norris rejoined the Orioles on Sunday in Oakland, and he will be recalled from Double-A Bowie on Monday to start that night against the Los Angeles Angels. Norris is 3-0 with a 0.32 ERA in four career starts against the Angels. In two starts at Anaheim, he is 2-0 with 13 scoreless innings. Norris was reinstated from the disabled list July 8 after recovering from a groin injury. He made one start July 9 against Washington before being sent down July 11 in a move that allowed him to make a minor league appearance during the All-Star break.

--CF Adam Jones had an embarrassing moment in the bottom of the third inning Sunday against Oakland when he apparently forgot how many outs there were. With runners on first and third and one out, Jones charged in to catch 3B Josh Donaldson’s line drive. Jones started jogging toward the dugout as LF Yoenis Cespedes tagged up and ran home to score without a throw, increasing Oakland’s lead to 3-1. “He’s one of the most engaged, locked in, intense guys you’ll see,” manager Buck Showalter said of Jones. “It goes to show how just how tough it is to stay focused for eight months. He’s a guy you don’t think twice (about). I can guarantee he’ll never do that again.”

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) threw a bullpen session before Sunday’s game against Oakland, but his ankle did not feel good enough for him to make a hoped-for rehab start Wednesday. “It’s a little frustrating that he’s not able to go out on rehab just yet,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s getting better every time out, just not at the rate we’d like.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s one of the best pitchers in the AL right. It’s not like he’s just picking on us. He’s picking on everybody.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, on A’s RHP Sonny Gray, who held Baltimore to two hits in 6 2/3 innings Sunday during Oakland’s 10-2 victory.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He hoped to make a minor league rehab start July 23, but that plan was nixed after the ankle didn’t show sufficient improvement during a July 20 bullpen session. He will throw at least one more bullpen session before beginning a rehab assignment.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce