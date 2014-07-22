Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A one-game performance in the minor leagues during the All-Star break helped the Baltimore Orioles’ Bud Norris defeat the leading run-producing team in the major leagues.

The right-hander amassed nine groundouts and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings while holding the Los Angeles Angels to two runs in the Orioles’ 4-2 win Monday night.

“I was pretty excited to get back,” Norris said. “It’s hard to be away watching on the couch.”

Norris officially re-joined the Orioles earlier in the day from Double-A Bowie, where he pitched July 14. In his only start, Norris took the loss after allowing three runs, four hits, five walks and a hit batter while throwing 99 pitches in 4 1/3 innings.

Despite those statistics, however, Norris viewed his performance as a personal tonic -- especially since he had not pitched since July 9 in a 6-2 loss to the Washington Nationals.

“When you miss 15 days, you’re off your rotation and you’re not working out, your body will get out of sync,” Norris said. “I had a great first half and I wanted to keep my body in sync.”

So Norris followed the Orioles’ suggestion to pitch at Bowie during the All-Star break.

“When they came to me and addressed me with it,” Norris said, “I had no problem with it.”

When Norris returned, he stifled a team that has scored the most runs in the major leagues: 489.

“I really located the fastball pretty good and the slider was there, too,” Norris said. “But later in the game, I pitched some really good change-ups and even some sinkers and sliders away to righties.”

Norris’ biggest moment came in the fourth inning. The Angels just forced a 2-2 tie and loaded the bases for slugging center fielder Mike Trout.

But after setting Trout up with sliders, Norris threw a 95-mph fastball on the outside corner that Trout took for a called third strike.

Norris would twice get Trout on called third strikes while stopping his nine-game hitting streak.

Not even a line drive that Angels catcher Hank Conger hit off Norris’ left foot could stop the right-hander.

The bruise affected Norris “a little bit in the windup, to be honest,” he said. “I was trying to push off but I actually felt really more comfortable pitching from the stretch.”

Center fielder Adam Jones, who drove in all four of the Orioles’ runs with a pair of two-run home runs, paid Norris a unique compliment.

“Bud is a tough son of a -- you fill in the blank,” Jones said. “I‘m glad he’s on our team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 4-5, 4.04 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-7, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris was sharp Monday in his first start in the majors since July 9 after being recalled from Double-A Bowie. He induced nine groundouts and eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings while holding the Los Angeles Angels to two runs in the Orioles’ 4-2 win.

--CF Adam Jones hit a pair of two-run home runs to drive in four runs in Monday night’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Both drives gave Jones his second multi-homer game this year and the fifth of his career. Jones now has 19 home runs and 63 RBIs this season. Nine of those RBIs have come in his past three games.

--RF Nick Markakis extended his team-record streak of consecutive games without an outfield error to 272. Markakis, who went 2-for-4 and scored on both of CF Adam Jones’ homers, also hit his 20th double of the season to become the sixth player in Orioles’ history to amass at least 20 doubles in at least nine seasons.

--3B Manny Machado had his streak of reaching base in 19 consecutive games end Monday night. Machado went 0-for-3 and struck out once.

--RHP Darren O‘Day extended his scoreless inning streak to 12 games covering 13 2/3 innings. O‘Day retired all three batters he faced with one strikeout in the eighth inning of Monday night’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

--C Steve Clevenger was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for RHP Bud Norris on Monday. Clevenger was hitting .240 in 26 games for the Orioles.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez hopes to improve his performance on the road Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. Away from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Gonzalez is 2-3 with a 4.76 ERA in eight games. But in his past two starts covering 16 innings, Gonzalez conceded just three earned runs. Gonzalez signed his first professional contract with the Angels in 2004.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you go up there, the best way to figure things out is trial and error. I mean, I swing. I‘m hackin’. Sometimes, you run into the ball.” -- Orioles CF Adam Jones, who hit a pair of two-run home runs to drive in four runs in Monday night’s 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He hoped to make a minor league rehab start July 23, but that plan was nixed after the ankle didn’t show sufficient improvement during a July 20 bullpen session. He will throw at least one more bullpen session before beginning a rehab assignment.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

RHP Preston Guilmet

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce