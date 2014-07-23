Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez not only pitched 7 2/3 strong innings against the major leagues’ leading run-producing team Tuesday night, but he also made himself a more valuable commodity.

Whether Gonzalez’s current team, the Baltimore Orioles, or another squad will be able to exploit that value firsthand in the near future remains to be seen.

Gonzalez was mentioned as a possible component in a package the Orioles could use to acquire a veteran starting pitcher, such as Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cliff Lee or right-hander A.J. Burnett, Tampa Bay Rays left-hander David Price or San Diego Padres right-hander Ian Kennedy. Baltimore was among several teams that sent scouts to Philadelphia on Monday night to watch Lee pitch against the San Francisco Giants.

Perhaps a more pressing need would be a catcher to replace the injured Matt Wieters, who is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery June 17. All-Star catcher Kurt Suzuki is having trouble agreeing with the Minnesota Twins on a contract extension, and he would be a major improvement over veteran catcher Nick Hundley and rookie Caleb Joseph.

Against the Los Angeles Angels, who lead the major leagues with 491 runs scored, Gonzalez conceded only two hits in the first seven innings and did not permit a run until center fielder Mike Trout hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth.

Gonzalez induced nine groundouts in his 7 2/3 innings and finished with five strikeouts while allowing two runs, three hits and four walks in Baltimore’s 4-2 win.

“I’ve seen some good games from him before, but that’s about as good as it gets,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He had everything working, everything at his disposal, and he had command of it.”

When asked after the game about the trade rumors, Gonzalez took a fatalistic approach.

“Whatever happens, it’s up to them,” Gonzalez said of club officials. “I just can’t worry about it. I love this team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-5, 4.03 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 10-6, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado was a late scratch Tuesday night because of tightness in his lower back. Ryan Flaherty replaced Machado in the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Angels and went 0-for-4. After the game, manager Buck Showalter said Machado was day-to-day.

--1B Chris Davis collected his 400th hit as on Oriole on Tuesday night. Davis his a slow roller to Los Angeles Angels 3B David Freese, who was playing in the shortstop’s area because of a shift. Freese fielded the ball but could not make a throw in time. Davis is in his fourth season as an Oriole after four seasons in Texas, where he had 219 hits.

--SS J.J. Hardy went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs with two doubles Tuesday night. Hardy collected hits in five of his past six games, posting a .368 average (7-for-19) with four doubles and four RBIs in those games.

--RF Nick Markakis extended his streak of errorless games to 273, the longest active streak among major league outfielders. At the plate, Markakis went 0-for-4.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk before Tuesday night’s game. In 10 relief appearances covering 10 1/3 innings for the Orioles, Guilmet was 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA.

--RHP Chris Tillman, a member of the American League All-Star team last year, will seek his first victory since June 27 when he faces the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. In his four starts since that 4-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tillman has allowed 10 earned runs and 23 hits in a span of 26 innings, losing his only decision. However, Tillman is 6-0 on the road this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like pitching here in Anaheim, especially in front of friends and family. It’s always good to be out here and enjoy the weather.” -- RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who grew up in a suburb northwest of Los Angeles. He threw 7 2/3 effective innings Tuesday in the Orioles’ 4-2 win over the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (lower back tightness) did not play July 22. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He hoped to make a minor league rehab start July 23, but that plan was nixed after the ankle didn’t show sufficient improvement during a July 20 bullpen session. He will throw at least one more bullpen session before beginning a rehab assignment.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Ryan Webb

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Lough

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF Delmon Young

OF Steve Pearce