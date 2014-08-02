Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The bullpen has been one of the strong points for manager Buck Showalter’s Orioles this season, and newly acquired left-hander Andrew Miller hopes to add to it.

Baltimore brought in Miller in a deadline-day deal with Boston on Thursday. He made his Orioles debut Friday with two-thirds of an inning of scoreless baseball in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

“Good for him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said after the game.

Whatever the Orioles want him to do, Miller said he’s ready to go. He comes to Baltimore with a 3-5 record and a 2.34 ERA. But Miller’s also struck out 69 batters and walked just 13 in only 43 innings.

Miller said he’ll do what the team needs. The first thing he did was shave his big Boston beard to comply with Baltimore team rules and smiled about it.

“That’s fine,” he said before the game. “I want to fit in I don’t want to be anything extraneous or unnecessary.”

He also talked before the game about if the Red Sox traded him, coming to Baltimore would make him a happy camper, and he’ll focus on continuing to try and get better at his job.

“It seems like clearly they’re doing something right here,” Miller said. “I‘m trying to get better every time out. It’s as simple as that. It’s just trying to work every day and improve. I certainly feel like I’ve gotten better at being a relief pitcher and understanding what I need to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 2-0, 2.25 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-5, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen turned in another strong effort on Friday. He went 7 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on five hits with a season-high eight strikeouts. Chen has now held the Mariners to one run on 10 hits in 15 1/3 innings in his last two starts against them -- the previous one coming eight days before this. He is on a career-high five-game winning streak. “As long as a starter gives a good start out there and gives innings to the team, we have a pretty good chance to win,” Chen said through his interpreter.

--LHP Andrew Miller joined the team before Friday’s game -- with a clean-shaven face and wearing No. 48. He came on in the eighth inning and got the final two outs to keep the Orioles in front 2-1 and drew a huge ovation from the fans at Camden Yards. “Good for him,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

--RHP Ryan Webb was designated for assignment off the 25-man roster, which manager Buck Showalter said is basically being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles made that move to create space for newly acquired LHP Andrew Miller, who came to the team in a deal with the Red Sox Thursday.

--LHP Joe Saunders, who pitched briefly for the Orioles in 2012 and won a playoff game, was re-signed by the team and will go to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Saunders went 0-5 with a 6.13 ERA with the Rangers this season before they released him. The Royals signed him earlier this month, but then released the pitcher earlier this week after a stint at Triple-A.

--3B Manny Machado ended an 0-for-10 streak with his RBI single in the third inning of Friday’s game. He also scored the tiebreaking run in the sixth after starting the inning with a double. Machado finished 3-for-4 and moved his average up to .269 and seems to be settling back into the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

--DH Nelson Cruz’s fourth-inning double snapped an 0-for-21 skid. That was the longest hitless streak of his career. Cruz finished the night 1-for-4 overall.

--SS J.J. Hardy has struggled a bit recently. He went only 2-for-13 in the three-game series against the Angels, but the shortstop came through with the game-winning hit in this contest. “I think the way it’s been going for us ... it seems like there’s a new guy every night. Obviously, I haven’t gotten a lot of hits lately so that felt good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough when you have as good an outing as he had in Seattle to come back against that same team and have another good outing. That’s tough. He was real crisp tonight. He’s been solid for us.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who has held the Mariners to one run on 10 hits in 15 1/3 innings in his last two starts against them -- the previous one coming eight days before.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Aberdeen on July 29, and he will start for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 3 and then re-join the team.

--1B Chris Davis (flu-like symptoms) did not play July 29-30. He appeared as a sub July 31.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young