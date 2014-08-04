Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Prior to the All-Star break, Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Nelson Cruz was one of the hottest hitters in all of baseball.

However, he is in the midst of a 1-for-28 slump, and he got the day off Sunday against Seattle right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma in the Orioles’ 1-0 win. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Cruz’s appear to be more self-inflicted as opposed to pitchers making adjustments against him.

Cruz is batting .262 with 29 homers and 75 RBIs, and Showalter’s confidence in him has not waned.

“Nobody stays hot from game 1 to game 162,” Showalter said. “Nelson will have a game or two where he scuffles a little bit, but then bang bang, he’ll have two or three big games for us. They’re not getting him out. He’s getting himself out, mostly.”

Delmon Young got the nod for the cleanup spot, Young, who is batting .315 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 140 at-bats, has lobbied for more opportunities.

Young entered Sunday’s game going 4-for-8 with a double and two home runs lifetime against Iwakuma. However, Young went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

“It’s really helped during this homestand to give Delmon three or four starts and make sure he keeps in the flow,” Showalter said. “It’s so hard to do what Delmon’s done and stay, I don’t want to say ‘locked in,’ but he’s been pretty consistent for a long period of time, and he may end up with 200 at-bats on the year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 11-6, 2.74 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 5-3, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) made a rehab start Sunday night for Triple-A Norfolk, and he allowed one run in six innings. He will travel with the Orioles to Toronto on Tuesday, but the team has not announced when he will be officially activated from the disabled list. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Jimenez was eager to get back in the rotation as opposed to making another start in the minors.

--RHP Ryan Webb was optioned by the Orioles to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. He was originally designated for assignment Friday to make room for LHP Andrew Miller, who was acquired from Boston. Webb went 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA in 42 appearances for Baltimore this season. Orioles manager Buck Showalter expects Webb to rejoin the major league club again this season. “He’ll use the time to get back to doing the things he was doing for a pretty good stretch of time,” Showalter said.

--LF/DH Nelson Cruz, who got the day off Sunday against Seattle, is mired in a 1-for-28 slump after leading the league in homers earlier in the season. “Nobody stays hot from game 1 to game 162,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--DH Delmon Young started Sunday and went 0-for-3. “It’s really helped during this homestand to give Delmon three or four starts and make sure he keeps in the flow,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--C Nick Hundley got the start Sunday for the series finale against the Mariners after Caleb Joseph started the previous two games. Hundley went 0-for-2, dropping his average to .202. “He’s done a good job for us,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “All our guys like throwing to both catchers.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You know, I‘m 58, I may have forgotten one along the way and you guys will fact-check I‘m sure and come up with 16 of them, but I dang sure don’t remember them. I can tell you what, I’ve never lost a game when the other team hit a home run, the first batter. Check that one, too. I‘m probably wrong.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles beat the Mariners 1-0 Sunday thanks to a leadoff homer from RF Nick Markakis in the first inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Aberdeen on July 29, and he started for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 3. He could rejoin the Orioles during the week of Aug. 4-10.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young