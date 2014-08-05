Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- It was already going to be a long day Monday for the Orioles, who played at home Sunday against the Seattle Mariners and then played down the road in Washington on Monday night in a makeup game with the Nationals before flying to Toronto for a series against the Blue Jays that starts Tuesday.

The day was made longer as Orioles manager Buck Showalter and several players made a visit Monday morning to the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Showalter was not complaining about the long day, though.

He took trips with players to Walter Reed before, he came away impressed each time with the sacrifice of American military personnel who were injured in combat.

“We met some Yankee fans in rehab and Orioles fans,” said Showalter, who also met a man who was injured in Vietnam. “Nobody was in a hurry. It was probably the best turnout we have had.”

Among the players who made the trip to Walter Reed were pitchers Andrew Miller, Brad Brach, Zach Britton, Miguel Gonzalez and T.J. McFarland and position players Ryan Flaherty and Nick Hundley, according to an Orioles spokesman.

“Andrew Miller jumped right in there,” Showalter said of Miller, acquired July 31 in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Brach and Flaherty later saw action Monday as Baltimore beat Washington 7-3.

Showalter and the Orioles headed back north up the Baltimore-Washington Parkway after Monday’s game to catch a charter flight from Baltimore-Washington International Airport. The manager estimated that his players would get to sleep at about 5 or 6 a.m. Tuesday in Toronto before facing the Blue Jays later in the day.

“That is part of it,” Showalter said of the hectic schedule.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-48

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 8-7, 3.94 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-7, 3.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez threw six innings and allowed one run on five hits in a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, and Orioles manager Buck Showalter received favorable reports. “He got his work in. He got his pitch count up. We will see how he feels tomorrow,” Showalter said Monday. Jimenez went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8 due to a sprained right ankle. Jimenez was in the Orioles’ clubhouse before and after the game in Washington on Monday, and Baltimore hopes he is back in the major league rotation soon.

--OF Nelson Cruz, after a day off Sunday, was back in the starting lineup Monday. “Sometimes you need a day off,” he said before the game.He went 0-for-4, leaving him with one hit in his past 32 at-bats.

--1B Chris Davis went 1-for-4 with a run Monday, raising his average to .195. After hitting 53 homers last year, he has 17 this season.

--RHP Kevin Gausman got the win as the Orioles came up with three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead. He allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings. He is 6-3 with an ERA of 3.77.

--RHP Bud Norris will start Tuesday in Toronto against the Blue Jays. It will be the 19th start of the season for Norris and his 11th on the road. He is 2-0 with an ERA of 1.83 this year against the Blue Jays.

--RHP Brad Brach pitched two scoreless innings Monday, lowering his ERA to 2.98. He also got a rare at-bat in the top of the ninth even though he did not go back to pitch in the last of the ninth. Manager Buck Showalter said he didn’t want to “burn a guy there” with a 7-3 lead. Brach was supposed to take a pitch, according to Showalter, but Brach lined out to center on the first pitch from LHP Jerry Blevins. “It was awesome. I felt like a kid again. It was a lot of fun,” he said of his first at bat with the Orioles.

--OF Delmon Young had a key pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh. He is now 9-for-17 as a pinch hitter this year and is batting .319 overall. “I just go out there and get a pitch to handle,” he said. “I just go up there and try to swing at a good pitch and hope for the best. If I was 0-for-17, I might not be here.” Added manager Buck Showalter: “He works so hard at it. I see the work he does. He has been professional. He has been there when we need him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has put so much emphasis on the catching part of it. He knows where his priorities are. But it’s not like he is an (automatic) out.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on C Caleb Joseph, who homered and hit a two-run single Monday in the Orioles’ 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Aberdeen on July 29, and he started for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 3. He might rejoin the Orioles during the week of Aug. 4-10.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young