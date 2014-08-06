Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph believes some hard work behind the scenes is paying off for him.

He proved as much Tuesday, when he homered for the third consecutive game in Baltimore’s 9-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It marked the first time in Joseph’s career that he has homered in three straight contests.

Joseph had three first-half homers in 48 games, so he has matched his production in his last three contests alone.

“I’ve been working on some mechanical things and they are slowly starting to show their head in terms of results,” said Joseph.

“It’s one of those things, you get more comfortable with the more at-bats you get, and you get more comfortable facing guys multiple times. You slowly start to get more comfortable the more you face these guys. It feels good.”

Joseph and Nick Hundley, acquired from the Padres in May, have assumed the catching duties for the Orioles since Matt Wieters, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery, hit the disabled list in early May. They duo can’t replace the offense, and especially defensive aspect Wieters brings to the team, but the Orioles have gotten by with the pair just fine, holding a five-game lead over the Blue Jays in the American League East division.

The 28-year-old Joseph is hitting .314/.351/.571 since the All-Star break.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-48

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 12-3, 3.76 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 7-9, 4.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis hit his 18th homer of the season in Tuesday’s 9-3 win over the Blue Jays. The struggling Davis also walked and added a sacrifice fly in the victory. It was Davis’ 20th homer against the Blue Jays since the start of the 2012 season, which is more than any player vs. Toronto over that span. The homer marked his 31st extra-base hit against Toronto since 2012, also placing him first among all big-league players. After posting a 1.004 OPS and blasting a major league-leading 53 homers in 2013, Davis has struggled to deliver following his career year. The 28-year-old is hitting just .195/.306/.380 on the season.

--RF Nick Markakis recorded his 43rd multi-hit game of the season in Tuesday’s victory over Toronto. It was his 426th career multi-hit game, which tied him with Brady Anderson for fourth place on the club’s all-time list. Markakis also went 2-for-3 against Blue Jays starter Mark Buehrle to raise his career average against the veteran left-hander to .449 (22-for-49).

--C Caleb Joseph was one of three Orioles to homer in the club’s 9-3 series-opening win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The homer was Joseph’s third in as many games, which matches his first-half production -- he hit three in 48 games prior to the All-Star break. First baseman Chris Davis and second baseman Jonathan Schoop also homered to give the Orioles a major league-leading 136 on the season. Joseph said he has been working on mechanical changes, and it appears to be paying off. The 28-year-old is hitting .314/.351/.571 in the second half.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen will face Toronto right-hander Drew Hutchison in Wednesday’s contest at Rogers Centre, looking to help the Orioles win their fourth consecutive game. Chen, a winner in five straight starts, will get the Blue Jays for the first time this season in what looks like a favorable matchup for the 29-year-old southpaw. The Blue Jays entered play Tuesday with an American League-worst .242 batting average vs. left-handers. Chen is 0-1 in one career start against Toronto, which came back in his rookie 2012 year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A big statement game for us here in the first game of the series. A big win, for sure.” -- Orioles RHP Bud Norris after a win in Toronto on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Aberdeen on July 29, and he started for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 3. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Aug. 6.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young