Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Orioles slugger Chris Davis knew it wasn’t going to be easy replicating the major-league-leading 53 homers and 138 RBIs he tallied last year. But the first baseman didn’t expect just how difficult it would actually be.

Davis hit .286/.370/.634 last season but, after Baltimore’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, he has a mere .197/.307/.397 slash line this season.

The 28-year-old did, however, homer for the second consecutive game -- the first time he has done so this season -- to up his total to 19.

He said pitchers started throwing him differently in the second half of 2013, and it’s carried over to this season. Last year, he made the adjustments; more than four months into this season, he’s still trying to figure things out.

”It’s not that they are just not throwing me as many fastballs early in the count,“ he said. ”Guys aren’t going and getting ahead with the heater and then throwing me breaking balls. Right off the bat, it’s a breaking ball.

“It doesn’t matter where I hit in the lineup, it’s not going to change how guys are attacking me. Even if I was hitting No. 9, No. 4, wherever, I don’t expect guys to go out there and pump me heaters. But for the most part, guys like to get ahead with their fastball, and that hasn’t been the case this year.”

Other than a two-week stretch, Davis said he felt locked in at all points last season. If he needed a reminder of how difficult this game can be, he has it now.

Davis said he doesn’t feel added pressure after finishing third in the American League MVP race, but he appreciates the expectation he created for himself.

”I wanted to just continue being an impact player in the lineup and a guy these guys could lean on,“ Davis said. ”I knew guys would be a lot more careful with the way they approach me. You have to take what you can from your past experiences, but at the same time you have to turn the page.

“In all honesty, it has actually made me appreciate more what (Jose) Bautista was able to do two years in a row, leading the league in home runs (in 2010 and 2011). It’s not easy; it’s really not.”

Being in first place in the AL East, though, has allowed him to better handle his personal scuffles.

“I feel like these guys have been picking me up all this year,” Davis said. “Last year there were times where I was picking other guys up, and it has been the other way around this year. When you’re struggling to produce like you know you can, you want to know that the team is still going to win. When we are winning, it goes to show that we are stronger than one guy. It has given me some time to work on some things on my own.”

The Orioles surprised many in 2012 when they won 93 games and snapped a 15-year playoff drought. Baltimore followed it up with a solid 85-win 2013 campaign, but Davis said people still underestimate this team.

Even with Davis looking like a shell of his 2013 self, and injuries to shortstop Manny Machado, who missed the start of the year, and catcher Matt Wieters, whose season ended after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June, Baltimore is cruising.

”It’s so good. It’s something that we have wanted for the past two years,“ Davis said. ”I think some people thought 2012 was a magical year, so to speak, and that everything kind of fell in place for us. We feel like we have had a good team here for the past few years.

“We wanted to go out this year and prove that we belong at the top. A lot of people ask, ‘Does it fuel the fire that people don’t pick us to win the division?’ No, we know that every year people are going to pick the Yankees and Red Sox to be at the top. The Rays with their pitching staff and the Blue Jays with the acquisitions they have made over the years. We like that underdog mentality. It’s nice to be on top now and be the hunted instead of the hunters.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-6, 3.93 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 8-5, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis homered for the second consecutive game -- the first time he has done so this season -- in a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Davis hit a mammoth opposite-field homer into the second deck off Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison for his 19th blast of the season. The homer was the only hit the Orioles got in the loss, as Hutchison and Toronto closer Casey Janssen combined for the 25th one-hitter in team history. Although Davis has gone deep in consecutive games, he’s hitting just .197, a year after posting a 1.004 OPS with a major league-leading 53 homers.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen (12-4) had a career-high five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 5-1 loss to Toronto. Chen needed 99 pitches to get through five innings, allowed four runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out six. Chen was coming off a pair of dominant performances in which he allowed one run over 15 1/3 innings in back-to-back contests against the Mariners. The southpaw allowed a two-run homer to right fielder Jose Bautista, which snapped a string of 18 1/3 innings without allowing a long ball.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (right ankle sprain) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session at Rogers Centre on Wednesday and came out of it feeling strong. “I think, first thing, I didn’t feel anything in my ankle,” said Jimenez, who threw six innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. “I was able to get on the mound and throw everything I had without trying too hard. Everything was working.” Manager Buck Showalter refused to say whether Jimenez, who has been on the disabled list since July 13, will rejoin the rotation when he returns, likely this weekend. But after Baltimore inked Jimenez to a four-year, $50 million deal in the offseason, the safe assumption is that he’ll be starting.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will get the ball for Thursday’s rubber match against the Blue Jays, looking to help the Orioles win a season-high sixth consecutive series. Gonzalez has just one win over his last seven starts, but it’s tough to place the blame on him for that, evidenced by his 3.25 ERA over the stretch. The right-hander will face the Blue Jays for the second time season. On April 22 in Toronto, he allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Aberdeen on July 29, and he started for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 3. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 6. He is expected to come off the DL soon.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young