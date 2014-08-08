Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- This is the way it happens sometimes for teams that win divisions or wild-card spots.

When catcher Matt Wieters went down for the season because of elbow surgery, the Baltimore Orioles gave a chance to a 28-year-old rookie with no previous major league experience. Caleb Joseph is making the best of the opportunity.

Joseph has thrown out 17 of the 35 base runners (48.6 percent) who have attempted to steal on him. And in Thursday in the Orioles’ 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, he hit a home run in his fourth consecutive start to score both Baltimore runs.

The Orioles hold a five-game lead in the American League East after winning two of three against the second-place Blue Jays.

They have been doing it on the road. The Orioles won their sixth consecutive series, four of them on the road. Since May 31, they are 20-8 away from Camden Yards.

Joseph’s home run was impressive because it came against left-hander J.A. Happ, who was having a good night -- a career-high 12 strikeouts in eight innings.

“This time of the year, runs are such a premium,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “Players are worn down from playing all year. It’s August, these are the dog days. Caleb was able to ambush the one (mistake by Happ). Boy, he didn’t make many.”

The Orioles open a six-game homestand Friday with the first of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals, who will be followed by the New York Yankees.

“We’ve just got to keep grinding and make the games we play matter,” Showalter said. “It’s a given that good teams like Toronto and New York and Tampa Bay, everybody in our division, they’re going to do their thing. We’re going to have to earn it, and with the schedule we play, we’ll have to.”

And any contributions from unexpected sources will be greatly appreciated.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 5-6, 5.63 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 8-5, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman will take the mound Friday for his 25th start of the season in the opener of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Camden Yards. It will be Tillman’s 12th start at home, where he is 2-5 with a 2.78 ERA. It will be his first career start against the Cardinals, and it will be his 11th career interleague start. He is 0-1 with a 6.35 ERA against National League teams.

--C Caleb Joseph homered in his fourth consecutive game in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. He tied a club record for catchers set by C Gus Triandos in 1959 and equaled by C Ramon Hernandez in 2006. “I’ve gone into a couple weeks here where I feel like improvement has been made,” Joseph said. “Just trying to continue you that. Kind of getting back to what I did last year. Had a good year hitting last year. You get up here and struggle early on and you search to put the ball in play with hard contact. So you may tinker with a few things. And so we kind of talked about it and went back to what I did last year, and that includes standing up a little taller and trying to hit down on the ball and create some backspin.” Joseph is batting .220 with seven homers and 19 RBIs since he was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on May 7. However, since July 1, he is batting .292 (19-for-65) with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez has pitched at least six innings in five of his past six starts after allowing four hits and one run in six innings in a 2-1 win at Toronto. He did give up his 20th homer of the season to Blue Jays OF Anthony Gose in the fifth inning to tie for third among American League pitchers. For the most part, though, he was able to wiggle out of a couple of tight situations, including the fourth inning, when he left runners stranded at second and third, getting 2B Ryan Goins to make the third out on a fly ball.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (right ankle sprain) will be reinstated from the disabled list for a start against the Cardinals at Camden Yards on Saturday. Manager Buck Showalter made the announcement Thursday but did not reveal the starter for Sunday’s game. That start could go to either RHP Bud Norris or RHP Kevin Gausman. “We don’t have to make a move for Ubaldo until Saturday,” Showalter said. “But if we have issues in our bullpen that we want to cover (Friday), we’ll make it before Saturday.” Jimenez threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and said that it was his best work of the year. Out since July 8, he is 3-8 with a 4.52 ERA in 18 starts. “He’s healthy, he’s ready to go, he’s physically in good shape,” Showalter said

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was important (limiting the damage). They were fouling off a lot of my pitches, getting my pitch count up, but I was able to make good pitches when I needed to. I thought we played some good baseball.” -- RHP Miguel Gonzalez, after pitching the Orioles to a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Aberdeen on July 29, and he started for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 3. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 6. He will be activated for an Aug. 9 start against St. Louis.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young