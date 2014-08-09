Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez returns from the disabled list to start Saturday’s game against St. Louis. He’s coming back from a sprained ankle, but now manager Buck Showalter and the Orioles need to figure out who must be sent out in order to create a roster space.

The move could be sending out left-hander T.J. McFarland, but he’s been very effective in recent weeks. Showalter said the Orioles will make a decision before Saturday’s game as to what could be best for the bullpen and the pitching staff -- if that’s the move they make.

“We’re not 100 percent sure,” he said before Friday’s matchup with St. Louis. “You know how bullpens are. If you think you’ve got everybody rested and ready to go, you’re one game away from not having that.”

Right-hander Chris Tillman’s strong start in Friday’s 12-2 victory over the Cardinals took some pressure off the bullpen for this weekend, something Showalter is watching very closely in these final two months of the season.

The Orioles also will have to decide what to do with Jimenez and their starting rotation. They’ve had a solid five-man group in recent weeks, and Jimenez’s return gives Showalter six starters.

It is going to be interesting to see how Showalter and the Orioles manage Jimenez. Will he become a regular starter again -- or go to the bullpen and spot start? Only time will tell in the coming days.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-0, 2.57 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-8, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman didn’t have much trouble in his first career appearance versus the Cardinals. He gave up two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings, getting plenty of support as the Orioles hit a season-high six homers in the 12-2 victory Friday night. “I think it was one of those nights where everything kind of clicked for me and I was able to execute most of my pitches,” Tillman said.

--3B Manny Machado’s three-run homer in the second inning gave the Orioles an early four-run lead en route to the win over over the Cardinals. The home run snapped an 0-for-7 funk that Machado’s been in and was his first long ball since a walk-off shot against the Angels on July 29. “It’s baseball,” Machado said. “Baseball’s full of circles. One day we’re going to win a game 2-1, 1-0 and the other day we’re going to blow a team out, it’s just part of the game.”

--SS J.J. Hardy found his power stroke for one night. Hardy came into the game with only four homers and hadn’t hit one since July 19, but he belted two in Friday’s 12-2 victory over the Cardinals. He led off the third with a solo homer and then crushed a three-run shot to left in the fourth. Hardy finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs before coming out early when manager Buck Showalter made several changes. “I‘m just trying to hit the ball hard,” Hardy said.

--1B Chris Davis might be slowly coming around. He homered for the third time in four games in Friday’s win, hitting a solo shot to center in Friday’s win over the Cardinals. That was Davis’ 20th home run this season.

--2B Ryan Flaherty hit a two-run homer in the win over St. Louis. That’s his first home run since July 2 against Texas and his fifth overall this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve still got chills. We all just came up the runway, and all the Hall of Famers are greeting our guys as they come off the field. That was pretty cool.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles brought back some of their greatest players to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Aberdeen on July 29, and he started for Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 3. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 6. He will be activated for an Aug. 9 start against St. Louis.

--CF Adam Jones (hand) got hit in the hand with a pitch in the sixth inning Aug. 8. Manager Buck Showalter pinch-ran for him, but the skipper said later that Jones is fine.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young