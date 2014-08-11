Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- With the return of Ubaldo Jimenez from the disabled list Saturday, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter was faced with a tough decision: replace one of his regular starters or go with a six-man rotation.

The Orioles opted to send right-hander Miguel Gonzalez to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for Jimenez, who won his first start since landing on the DL in early July due to a sprained right ankle. Showalter said Gonzalez likely will rejoin the team again as soon as he is eligible, presenting more options for his rotation.

”There’s no right decision,“ Showalter said. ”If Miguel had been three or four days from pitching, we probably would have kept him. ... We’ll see if he’s traveling on the 18th to Chicago.

“Tough conversation. Let’s face it: If he didn’t have an option, it wouldn’t even have been a conversation. It wasn’t a good reason, it was just an honest reason.”

Gonzalez was part of the rotation’s success. He hasn’t allowed more than two runs in five of his past six starts. With a 10-day window before he can return to the majors, he might miss only one major league start. Gonzalez will start Tuesday for Norfolk against Buffalo.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Gonzalez said he completely understood the decision with so many quality arms in the rotation. He is 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 19 starts.

“I‘m one of the few guys that has options, so that’s why I’ve got to go down there and make a start and see what happens after that,” Gonzalez said. “Everyone’s pitching well, everyone’s playing well. There’s got to be a guy who’s got to go down.”

Jimenez also appears to be rebounding from his slow start. After going 0-6 with a 6.28 ERA in first eight starts at Camden Yards, Jimenez has a 1.93 ERA in his past two home starts. He is showing flashes of his former dominant self.

“I still have a lot of things to tighten up like the location of my fastball,” Jimenez said. “The breaking ball I have to get a little sharper because I was missing a lot with the breaking ball. But I was good. I was able to ... minimize the damage at least. And the guys played great defense and put a lot of runs on the scoreboard and the bullpen did what they always do, closing the door.”

Showalter admitted he was faced with a tough decision with the rotation, especially with having to send down Gonzalez. However, he is confident the rotation will shake itself out over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s tough, emotional for me,” Showalter said. “Sometimes you’ve got to do what’s right for the club. (Gonzalez) has been solid for us for 2 1/2 years and will be again. He’s one of the reasons we are where we are right now. He’ll be back.”

On Sunday, right-hander Kevin Gausman (6-4) started the series finale Sunday against St. Louis. He allowed three runs in just five innings during Baltimore’s 8-3 defeat.

“My last three starts have all kind of been a grind. I’ve kind of been battling myself a little bit at times,” Gausman said. “I think part of it is I’ve been walking some guys in some bad situations.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 1-2, 3.91 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 9-7, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy was a late scratch for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals because of a strained left thumb, an injury that occurred the previous day. He likely will be back in the lineup Monday against the Yankees. “It was a little bit more sore today,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “If we had been playing a night game and he had a little bit more recovery time, (he might have played).”

--3B Ryan Flaherty moved to shortstop Sunday after J.J. Hardy was held out of the game with a strained left thumb. Flaherty went 0-for-4, dropping his average to .205.

--2B Jonathan Schoop was expected to get Sunday off, but he was inserted into the lineup after SS J.J. Hardy was a late scratch because of a strained left thumb. Schoop went 0-for-4.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who was optioned to the minors Saturday, will start Tuesday for Triple-A Norfolk. Gonzalez will be limited to three to five innings in case he needs to be called back up after the start, manager Buck Showalter said. Gonzalez did not express too much disappointment with the decision. “I‘m one of the few guys that has options, so that’s why I’ve got to go down there and make a start and see what happens after that,” Gonzalez said. “I’ll be pitching (for Norfolk) in Buffalo, and after that, we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen.”

--C Caleb Joseph didn’t homer Sunday for the first time in six games. Joseph fell one game short of the franchise record for consecutive games with a homer, a mark held by Reggie Jackson (1976) and Chris Davis (2012). Still, Joseph been one of the biggest surprises for the Orioles this season. “Every day in the big leagues is such a blessing, and especially to be on this team with this group of guys and to be in first place,” he said.

--RHP Bud Norris will start the series opener Monday against the Yankees. Norris earned a victory in his only other career start against New York on June 21 when he allowed one run over five innings.

--LHP Joe Saunders, picked up by the Orioles on Aug. 1 after being released by the Royals, has made two appearances Triple-A Norfolk. He allowed one run in three innings. Saunders is a prime candidate to join Baltimore when the rosters expand in September to provide another left-handed option out of the bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like that he didn’t let the game get away from him completely. It’s a hot, sticky day after a challenging two games. A lot of borderline pitches. It wasn’t like he imploded or anything.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RHP Kevin Gausman, who gave up three runs in five innings Sunday during the Orioles’ 8-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (strained left thumb) was held out of the lineup April 10. He is listed as day-to-day, but he likely will start Aug. 11.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young