Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles now can just hope the damage to third baseman Manny Machado’s right knee isn’t too bad.

Machado, who underwent surgery on his left knee after suffering a torn medial patellofemoral ligament in the final days of the 2013 season, had his right knee collapse under him as he hit a broken-bat grounder in the third inning of Monday’s 11-3 victory over the Yankees.

He stayed on the ground in the batter’s box in plenty of pain before head athletic trainer Richie Bancells and manager Buck Showalter helped him back to the dugout.

The team announced a little later that Machado suffered a sprained knee that would be re-evaluated Tuesday. Afterward, they appeared a bit more cautiously optimistic as the third baseman did walk into the locker room although with a limp.

“It’s been a lot more positive than the way it probably looked,” Showalter said. “He seemed in pretty good spirits considering. We’re hoping for good news tomorrow. There’s a chance we may have dodged a bullet. We’ll see.”

Machado missed the first month of this season while rehabilitating the other knee from the offseason surgery. He’s struggled at times but doubled and scored in Monday’s game and now has a .278 average with 12 homers and 32 RBIs.

“I have no idea (what it was); it just happened,” Machado said. “No explanation for it, just a freak accident. Life is full of things you can’t control. It doesn’t feel too bad, but we’ll see.”

The loss of Machado for a long stretch would be huge for the first-place Orioles, as he’s already arguably the top fielding third baseman in baseball despite being in just his second full season. He won a Gold Glove last year and can make dynamic plays at third with his glove and arm.

Baltimore already is without shortstop J.J. Hardy (sprained thumb). He’s been out the last two days and also won a Gold Glove. Catcher Matt Wieters, who’s won a Gold Glove twice, the last coming in 2012, has been out since early May and eventually had Tommy John surgery.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 3-1, 2.89 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 12-4, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Manny Machado left in the third inning with what the team called a right knee sprain. He had to be helped off the field by head athletic trainer Richie Bancells and manager Buck Showalter. Afterward, the team appeared a bit more hopeful but said Machado will have an MRI Tuesday morning, and he was walking without crutches but still in some pain. “We’re hoping for good news tomorrow,” Showalter said. “There’s a chance we may have dodged a bullet. We’ll see.”

--RHP Bud Norris (10-7) had to work hard for the win in Monday’s game. He needed 62 pitches to get through the first two innings and gave up three runs. But Norris retired 11 of the last 13 he faced and made it through five innings, giving up three runs on five hits and throwing 108 pitches. “The team picked me up, bullpen picked me up and these guys swinging the bats was fun to watch,” Norris said.

--1B Chris Davis was held out of the starting lineup for Monday’s game with the Yankees. His average has slipped to .193, and manager Buck Showalter planned to bring him back Tuesday. Davis then had to go in when 3B Manny Machado suffered his knee injury in the third and hit a crucial two-run homer off LHP Chris Capuano in the fifth that gave Baltimore the lead for good at 4-3. Davis went 2-for-3 and raised his average four points.

--SS J.J. Hardy sat out for a second straight game due to a sprained left thumb. He hurt it over the weekend in the St. Louis series, and manager Buck Showalter said it’s a day-to-day thing at this point, but they’re hoping Hardy won’t be out too long.

--LF Nelson Cruz is showing signs of emerging from his slump. Cruz went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a two-run homer in Monday’s win. His two-run shot off RHP Adam Warren in the seventh gave the Orioles a 7-3 lead. Cruz now has a five-game hitting streak with two homers and six RBIs.

--CF Adam Jones came through with two clutch hits in Monday’s win. He got an RBI single in the second that cut New York’s lead to 3-2. Later, Jones added an RBI double in a three-run seventh and then scored on LF Nelson Cruz’s two-run homer.

--2B Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 and put the game away with his three-run homer off RHP Chase Whitley in the eighth. That gave the Orioles a 10-3 lead as they scored nine consecutive runs following an early 3-1 deficit. It was his first homer in Baltimore this season as his other nine have come on the road. “I started laughing because that was my first one. (For) three weeks, I was saying like ‘when, when am I going to get one here?’ The fans want to see me get one,” Schoop said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I have no idea (what it was); it just happened. No explanation for it, just a freak accident. Life is full of things you can’t control. It doesn’t feel too bad, but we’ll see.” -- 3B Manny Machado, who left in the third inning Monday with what the team called a right knee sprain.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee sprain) came out in the third inning Aug. 11 after his knee collapsed on him while swinging at a pitch. His left knee was operated on in the offseason, but the team appeared hopeful this injury may not have been as bad. Machado will have an MRI Aug. 12.

--SS J.J. Hardy (strained left thumb) was held out of the lineup Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. Manager Buck Showalter said it’s a “day-to-day” situation that they’ll monitor closely.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4. Baltimore hopes he will be able to join the major league team before the end of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young