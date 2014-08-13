Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- With their game against the New York Yankees postponed because of rain on Tuesday, the Orioles had a chance to further assess a pair of injuries that could hamper the left side of the infield.

Third baseman Manny Machado had his right knee collapse under him as he hit a broken-bat grounder in the third inning of Monday’s 11-3 victory over the Yankees.

“I have no idea (what it was); it just happened,” Machado said. “No explanation for it, just a freak accident. Life is full of things you can’t control.”

Shortstop J.J Hardy, meanwhile, sprained his left non-throwing thumb on a slide at home plate on Saturday and missed the past two games.

Both underwent MRIs on Tuesday. Hardy’s MRI confirmed his sprain, while Machado was diagnosed with a sprained right knee ligament. Machado had already missed the first month of the season while recovering from surgery on his left knee.

The Orioles said an update on Machado’s condition will be provided on Wednesday as they were still trying to determine whether he will go on the disabled list. Hardy, however, could be back later this week, according to executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette.

The loss of Machado for a long stretch would be huge for the first-place Orioles, as he’s already arguably the top fielding third baseman in baseball despite being in just his second full season. He won a Gold Glove last year and can make dynamic plays at third with his glove and arm.

Tuesday’s rainout game will be made up Sept. 12 as part of a doubleheader.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-2, 1.83 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-5, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman will make his regular start Wednesday against the Yankees after the game Tuesday was rained out. Tillman is 9-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 25 starts this season.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen was supposed to start Tuesday against the Yankees but the game was postponed due to rain. Chen will now start against Cleveland on Friday. Chen is 12-4 with a 3.90 ERA.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will pitch Wednesday for Triple-A Norfolk. He will be limited to three innings in case he needs to be brought back up. Gonzalez, who was sent down Aug. 9 to make room for RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, originally was not eligible to return to Baltimore until 10 days after being sent out, but he can come back sooner if he replaces an injured player.

--3B Manny Machado underwent an MRI Tuesday and was diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his right knee. Machado injured the knee after hitting a broken-bat grounder to SS Derek Jeter. The Orioles were still determining whether he would be placed on the DL.

--SS J.J. Hardy missed the previous two games because of a sprained left thumb. He underwent an MRI as a precaution and was diagnosed with a sprain. He could return later in the week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like the fact that he (Hardy) was a tad better today. He came in with the same feeling again. When you got that thing in a splint all night long, you are going to have some stiffness when you take it off. Even Manny, I’ve been real pleased with their body language today if there is such a thing.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, before SS J.J. Hardy and 3B Manny Machado underwent MRIs Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) came out in the third inning Aug. 11 after his knee collapsed on him while swinging at a pitch. His left knee was operated on in the offseason. Machado had an MRI exam Aug. 12. The Orioles were unsure whether he would need to go on the disabled list.

--SS J.J. Hardy (sprained left thumb) did not play Aug. 10-11. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 12.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Davis

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Manny Machado

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Steve Pearce

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young