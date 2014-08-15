Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Manny Machado was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Aug. 12, with a sprained ligament in his right knee, forcing the Orioles to scramble to fill a major void in their lineup and at third base.

The Orioles are optimistic Machado could be back with the team by Aug. 27. Machado injured the knee Monday after hitting a broken-bat grounder to New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. He said he has felt better every day since the injury happened.

However, Machado was less committal than club officials as to when he would be back in the lineup.

“Whenever I‘m able to go out there and be Manny Machado,” he responded when asked about a target date for his return. “I don’t know when that is going to be. It could be tomorrow, it could be in a month, it could be in three weeks.”

Still, Machado was relieved the injury was not as serious as it initially looked. It was third time he suffered a knee injury in his professional career. Machado first injured his left knee when it buckled while playing for Single-A Delmarva in 2011. He missed the first month of this season while recovering from surgery on his left knee.

Machado does not find the series of injuries overly concerning.

“Obviously, you don’t want to be in the positions I‘m in right now, but it’s all part of the game, part of life,” Machado said. “Those are the things you can’t control. Those are things only God can control. I‘m just glad it’s not as bad as we thought and not as bad as it is. So, get it stronger, get back and keep running forward.”

Machado is batting .278 with 12 homers and 32 RBIs.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter opted to use first baseman Chris Davis at third and batted him second in the order for the first time this season. After leading the league with 53 homers last season, Davis has struggled this season. He is batting .196 with 21 homers and 57 RBIs.

“Hopefully, a lot of it has to do with we don’t think Manny will be out for a long time,” Davis said about the position switch.

“We kind of want to keep the lineup the same. With this offense, we have the ability to kind of switch the lineup around and have some guys play a bunch of different positions. That’s one of the beautiful things of having as much versatility that we do.”

Shortstop J.J. Hardy has also missed three consecutive games with a sprained left thumb, compounding the problem on the left side of the infield. However, an MRI on the thumb was negative and Hardy expected to return to the lineup for the upcoming series in Cleveland.

Ryan Flaherty took Hardy’s spot at shortstop against the Yankees and went 0-for-2 with an RBI.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-50

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 12-4, 3.90 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 13-6, 2.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Cord Phelps was called up from Triple-A Norfolk and will likely be used at third or second base. Phelps batted .258/.358/.380 with 23 extra-base hits and 49 RBIs in 97 games for the Tides. He was a third-round pick by the Indians in 2008 from Stanford. “Anytime you get told you’re going to the big leagues, it’s pretty cool,” Phelps said. “So, I was excited and happy to be up here.”

--SS J.J. Hardy remained out of the lineup for the third consecutive game with a sprained left thumb. An MRI did not reveal any significant damage and Hardy expects to be back in the lineup Friday or Saturday against Cleveland. “I‘m real positive about the way it feels. I’ll do a little more treatment tomorrow,” Hardy said.

--RHP Kevin Gausman left the team Wednesday to travel back to Norfolk, Va., to pick up some items from his apartment before rejoining the team when it travels to Cleveland. Orioles manager Buck Showalter insisted that Gausman get an early jump on the 240-mile drive. “I don’t want him driving after the game tonight,” Showalter said. “We wanted him to get out and beat the traffic.”

--INF Alexi Casilla was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk from short-season Class A Aberdeen, where he has been on a rehab assignment after undergoing surgery to remove a broken hamate bone. Casilla replaced Cord Phelps, who was promoted to Baltimore earlier in the day after 3B Manny Machado went on the 15-day DL.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez started Wednesday for Triple-A Norfolk. He allowed just one hit over three innings. Gonzalez was sent down Aug. 9 to make room for RHP Ubaldo Jimenez.

--C Matt Wieters was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to clear a spot on the Orioles’ 40-man roster for INF Cord Phelps. Wieters underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew we were going to have try to be competitive in the division. So far, so good. It’s tough. We talked about getting better at home, which is something we’ve been able to get better at.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He hopes to return as soon as he is eligible.

--SS J.J. Hardy (sprained left thumb) did not play Aug. 10-13. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 12, and the diagnosis of a sprain was confirmed. He might return before Aug. 15.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Cord Phelps

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young