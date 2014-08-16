Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- In a 2-1 game every play can be crucial, and that was the case in the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. The Orioles lost on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, but it was in the controversial eighth inning that the Orioles scored the run that eventually forced the game into extra innings.

With the Indians leading 1-0 and one out in the top of the eighth inning, Orioles outfielder Adam Jones attempted to bunt a pitch thrown by Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber. The ball was inside and Jones took a stab at it, then dropped the bat saying he was hit in the hand by the pitch.

That led to an extended delay of the game as the umpires reviewed the play, which is not supposed to be a reviewable situation, before ruling that Jones attempted the bunt, which made whether or not he got hit superfluous. In the meantime, the game was delayed for several minutes, which didn’t sit well with Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

“I thought they handled it poorly. It shouldn’t have been challenged,” said Francona, who was also upset that Orioles manager Buck Showalter was allowed to spend an extended period of time on the field both before and after the review discussing it with the umpires. “They shouldn’t allow that to happen,” said Francona.

“We challenged it and we were right,” Showalter said. “(Umpire Ron) Kulpa said he’s got him offering at the pitch, which is not reviewable. I just wish they would have saved us all a lot of time. You can’t review check-swings, so to speak. If you look at it, I‘m not real sure he offered at it anyway.”

Said Jones, “I plead the fifth. I think being smart in what you say, not what you saw, will help you in the long run. I’d rather take the high road tonight.”

Jones continued the at bat, and grounded out, but Nelson Cruz singled, the first of three consecutive singles, one off Kluber and two off right-hander Bryan Shaw that resulted in the tying run scoring.

That upset Francona who said the umpires allowed Showalter to “freeze the kicker,” since Kluber went about 10 minutes without throwing a pitch.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 4-8, 4.51 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 4-4, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Chris Davis, who leads the American League with 145 strikeouts, had a tough night Friday in Cleveland. Facing Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber, who is fourth in the league with 187 strikeouts, Davis went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his four at bats vs. Kluber. In his career vs. Kluber Davis is 1-for-8 with 5 strikeouts.

--SS J.J. Hardy was 2-for-4 and drove in the Orioles’ only run Friday night in Cleveland. In five games against the Indians this season Hardy is hitting .444 (8-for-18).

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who came into his start Friday with a 7.62 career ERA vs. Cleveland, pitched a strong game in getting no decision against the Indians. Chen pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk. In his last seven starts Chen is 5-1 with a 2.86 ERA.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will start Saturday, his first start at Progressive Field since leaving the Indians as a free agent after last season. For the Indians last year Jimenez was 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA overall, including 4-0 with a 1.09 in six September starts, helping Cleveland to reach the playoffs as the first wildcard.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s unfortunate to get matched up against a guy who’s pitching as well as anybody in baseball, but we were right there, one swing away.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter after a loss to Cleveland on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Cord Phelps

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young