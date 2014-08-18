Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Baltimore Orioles’ offense finally flexed its muscles Sunday. Not a lot, but enough to avoid getting swept in a three-game series by the Cleveland Indians. The Orioles hit two home runs and beat the Indians 4-1.

The victory was much needed by the Orioles, who hadn’t lost three games in a row since a four-game losing streak that ended on May 30. Not only did the Orioles lose the first two games of the series with the Indians, but their offense was nearly nonexistent.

In those two games, an Orioles team that leads the majors in home runs with 154, was held to a total of one run and 11 hits. Indians manager Terry Francona said he was mindful that the Orioles were due for an offensive outburst.

“You just hope they get out of town and beat up on someone else. They were quiet for two games, but they’ve got a lot of thunder in that lineup,” said Francona, after Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce and second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit home runs to anchor Sunday’s win.

The Orioles didn’t need a lot of runs on this day, because right-hander Kevin Gausman was very good in a game the Orioles badly needed. Gausman held Cleveland to one run on two hits in six innings to get a very important win for his team.

“I definitely knew we needed a win,” he said. “You never want to get swept. I tried to go out there and throw strikes. I had a little trouble early on, but I was able to find it.”

NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 10-7, 3.75 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 10-2, 2.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman came up with a big start in a game the Orioles badly needed to win Sunday in Cleveland. Gausman pitched six innings, allowing one run on two hits in a 4-1 win over Cleveland. The win allowed the Orioles to avoid getting swept in the three-game series. “I definitely knew we needed a win,” he said. “You never want to get swept. I tried to go out there and throw strikes. I had a little trouble early on, but I was able to find it.”

--SS J.J. Hardy was one of the Orioles’ few offensive weapons in their weekend series in Cleveland. Hardy was 4-for-11 in a series in which the Orioles only scored a total of five runs. Hardy hit .400 (10-for-25) against Cleveland this year.

--1B Chris Davis’ double in the third inning Sunday snapped his 0-for-11 hitless skid dating back to Aug.13. Davis also had an RBI double in the sixth inning. It’s his first two-double game since hitting three doubles in a game at Minnesota on May 10 of this year.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez’s spot in the Orioles’ rotation could be in jeopardy. Manager Buck Showalter was non-committal after Jimenez gave up six runs on five hits, including two home runs, and three walks in 4 1/3 innings Saturday. In 20 starts this season, Jimenez is 4-9 with a 4.83 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was good. The whole group was good. All three days, except for a couple innings yesterday, we pitched real well here.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter on RHP Kevin Gausman after a win over Cleveland on Sunday.

ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Cord Phelps

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young