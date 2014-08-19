Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Miguel Gonzalez is biding his time in the minors while the Baltimore Orioles finalize their plans for his next stop.

The team is expected to recall Gonzalez at some point this week to join either the bullpen or rotation, but manager Buck Showalter isn’t revealing much about the plan. Gonzalez threw a 75-pitch simulated game Monday during an off day for Double-A Bowie to stay ready.

“It was a good work day for him, got a lot done,” Showalter said. “I think he’s prepared to do what we might need.”

Gonzalez, 30, was caught in a roster crunch Aug. 9 when right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez came off the 15-day disabled list to rejoin the rotation. Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to create a spot for Jimenez and has been there since.

He might get an additional side throwing session prior to getting back on a major league mound, but circumstances that occur in a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox this week will dictate whether that happens. Baltimore won the opener 8-2 Monday.

The Orioles have an off day Thursday before going across town to play the Chicago Cubs this weekend at Wrigley Field.

“Depends on our needs,” Showalter said. “If it looks like we’re going to have a need in the bullpen, then he probably wouldn’t (throw a side session). But if we get to that point where it looks like we’re going to be able to get to the off day without a need, then he probably would take it there.”

There was speculation that Showalter might go to a six-man rotation once Gonzalez gets called up, but it is more likely that either Gonzalez or Jimenez will shift to the bullpen.

Gonzalez is 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Orioles this season, while Jimenez is 4-9 with a 4.83 ERA in 20 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-52

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-5, 3.68 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-9, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman (9-5, 3.68 ERA) has received a whopping average of 6.24 runs of support in his 13 road starts this season, which is a big reason for his 6-0 record despite a 4.68 ERA in those outings. He will put his perfect road record on the line Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field against the Chicago White Sox. In three career starts against the White Sox, Tillman is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA. He picked up the win Aug. 28 in his most recent outing against the Sox after throwing seven scoreless innings. Tillman’s only other win against the White Sox was April 30, 2011, at U.S. Cellular Field, when he allowed one run in five innings.

--RHP Bud Norris had one of his best starts this season to outduel ace LHP Chris Sale in the Orioles’ 8-2 win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Norris went seven innings, allowed two runs and retired 17 of the first 18 batters he faced. It was his first career start at U.S. Cellular Field.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez threw a 75-pitch simulated game Monday during an off day for Double-A Bowie. Four or five BaySox hitters stood in against him, and an official umpire was used to create more realism. Gonzalez is expected to be recalled to the Orioles at some point this week and join either the rotation or bullpen, though manager Buck Showalter is not ready to assign Gonzalez either role yet.

--3B Chris Davis started at third base and went 0-for-3 in the Orioles’ 8-2 win Monday night against the Chicago White Sox. Davis, who is batting .193, was manager Buck Showalter’s pick at the hot corner. He filled in for injured 3B Manny Machado because of his experience at that spot. It also allowed Showalter to get 1B Steve Pearce and DH Delmon Young into the same game as Davis, giving him a more power-oriented lineup against Chicago LHP Chris Sale.

--RF Nick Markakis turned in an all-around great performance in the Orioles’ 8-2 win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Markakis went 3-for-5, hit a two-run homer and robbed Chicago 3B Conor Gillaspie of a two-run shot to end the seventh. He also extended a hitting streak to 10 games, during which he is batting .415. Markakis is hitting .400 in August after batting .231 in July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can’t believe how hard it is for a left-handed hitter to go up there and get two knocks off (LHP Chris) Sale. First of all, you’re going to get some things tested in your gut a little bit to hang in there. That’s not pleasant, and I wish everybody could try to stand in there. You’d have even more appreciation for it.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on RF Nick Markakis, who finished 3-for-5 with a homer Monday in the Orioles’ 8-2 win over Sale and the Chicago White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Cord Phelps

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young