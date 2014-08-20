Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Ubaldo Jimenez hasn’t been able to figure things out as a starter for the Baltimore Orioles, so now he’ll continue the search for his best stuff as a reliever.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter made the switch public Tuesday, prior to a 5-1 win against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez will take over Jimenez’s starting spot for the time being and face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in a series finale at Wrigley Field.

Gonzalez, 30, is currently in the minors after being optioned Aug. 9 to make room for Jimenez to return from the 15-day disabled list. He’ll be recalled at some point this week.

Showalter informed Jimenez of the change Tuesday and said it was difficult.

“Sure it was, but ‘you have your reasons, he said.’ He doesn’t have to agree with them, but he’s been a great teammate, a great professional. He’s got a good heart, and he wants to do well. It’s not like he’s pitched poorly all year.”

Jimenez has pitched poorly of late. In two starts since coming off the disabled list, he’s 1-1 with a 7.84 ERA. He has also allowed 11 hits, six walks and three home runs combined in 10 1/3 innings of those starts.

Through his 20 starts this season, Jimenez is 4-9 with a 4.83 ERA after signing a four-year, $50 million contract in February. Gonzalez, 30, is 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Orioles this season.

“It’s just with what, 39 games left, let’s see how Gonzo does,” Showalter said. “We don’t have any limitations now on anybody, so there’ll be a need that Ubaldo can serve this team. It could be as a starter, and it could be as a reliever, but right now, for the next five games ... we know where we’re going.”

Jimenez, for now, is going to the bullpen. Only one of his 232 major league appearances was in relief and it was his debut performance with the Colorado Rockies in 2006 as a rookie.

“It will be (a learning process),” Showalter said. “Hopefully we can get him back a little bit to pitching like he has at times this year. It’s going to be tough because you’re not going to sit there and take a lot of work days. That’s a very valuable job that he’s going to have to do something every now and then.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-52

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 12-4, 3.76 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 7-8, 4.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen has a 6-2 record with a 3.90 ERA in 11 road starts this season and will look to improve upon those numbers Wednesday in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Chen has faced the White Sox four times as a starter and gone 1-0 with a 3.13 ERA.

--RHP Chris Tillman continued a trend of good starting pitching for the Orioles on Tuesday to earn his 10th win in a 5-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Tillman matched his career high with nine strikeouts, walked one and allowed only three hits, none after the third inning. It was also his 10th quality start in his past 12 outings. “I think this time of year, it’s a big deal for every pitcher,” Tillman said. “To get to where we want to be, we’re going to have to do that and keep doing it. We know that as a pitching staff.”

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will pitch out of the Orioles bullpen starting Wednesday. Manager Buck Showalter said RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who’s currently in the minors awaiting a recall, will take Jimenez’s next turn in the starting rotation. Gonzalez will start Sunday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, while Jimenez will try to locate his best stuff as a reliever. He’s only made one relief appearance in his major league career, in his big league debut in 2006, but Showalter wants to see if a bullpen stint can get him on track. Jimenez signed a four-year, $50 million contract in February to be a key cog in the Orioles’ rotation. Since coming off the disabled list Aug. 9, he’s 1-1 with a 7.84 ERA in two outings.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will be recalled from the minors later this week and start Sunday for the Orioles in a series finale at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Gonzalez, 30, will take the rotation spot of RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, who is being shifted to the bullpen. Gonzalez, who was optioned to the minors Aug. 9 to clear a spot for Jimenez to come off the disabled list, is 6-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 20 appearances (19 starts) for the Orioles this season.

--RF Nick Markakis had his 10-game hitting streak snapped in the Orioles’ 5-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Markakis went 0-for-4 after hitting .415 (17-for-41) during the streak. He’s still hitting .375 in August after hitting .231 in July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we started to get just a little feathery towards the eighth, but he’s got some pitches in his repertoire that can get him through there. He was carrying a solid fastball early in the game, and when you see him come out with that type of velocity early on, it usually bodes well. Then he doesn’t have to figure out a way to trick ‘em.” -- Baltimore manager Buck Showalter, of RHP Chris Tillman, who allowed just one run off a solo homer in the first inning Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Cord Phelps

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young