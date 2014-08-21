Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- They don’t have a true ace on the pitching staff, but the Orioles do have a strong rotation filled with guys who get assigned labels such as “No. 2 or No. 3” starter.

Thus far, that’s worked out pretty well for one of baseball’s hottest teams.

“Everybody wants to put everything in a tight box and (say), ‘This is the way you have to do it ... and this has to happen there,'” manager Buck Showalter said Wednesday, before the Orioles’ 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox to sweep a three-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. “I mean, who’s to say? Your No. 1 pitcher is whoever’s pitching that night. It may look some way to write about it in a certain box of letters you have to write about it, but it doesn’t work that way. Every day’s another challenge, every outing.”

Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen had that challenge Wednesday night and responded with 7 1/3 innings of solid pitching. After allowing a two-run homer to right fielder Avisail Garcia in the first, he earned his 13th win of the season. In the previous two games, right-handers Bud Norris and Chris Tillman combined to allow just three runs to win those games.

Baltimore starters have a 52-35 record and a 3.86 ERA through 125 games. The entire staff has a 3.64 ERA, which would rank as the Orioles’ lowest since 1979.

Narrowing the scope shows even better numbers.

Since June 30, their starters have yielded three or fewer runs in 37 of 44 games and totaled 27 quality starts. The entire staff’s 2.90 ERA in that span ranks fourth in the majors. It’s no coincidence Baltimore’s record during that time is 31-13.

They might not have a thoroughbred ace, but those “twos and threes” are getting the job done.

“I think there’s maybe 10 true No. 1 starters in all of baseball, and I‘m probably being nice,” Showalter said. “It’s probably more like eight. There’s a lot of twos and a whole bunch of threes, fours and fives, but putting those numbers on them and all that, I don’t believe in it. Your five could be one and your one could be five on a given night. (The other team) doesn’t always cooperate with you.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-52

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Friday -- Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-4, 3.70 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 6-4, 2.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen earned the win Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. It was Chen’s first win in three starts since his five-game winning streak was snapped. Chen allowed a two-run home run to RF Avisail Garcia in the first inning and then settled down to limit the White Sox to just one more run in 6 1/3 innings. Chen has started five times against Chicago, and the Orioles are 5-0 in those games.

--CF Adam Jones went 3-for-4, scored twice and hit a long home run Wednesday night in the Orioles’ 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox. Jones went 6-for-13 with a homer, double and two RBIs in the three-game series, which began with games against Chicago’s top two pitchers -- LHPs Chris Sale and Jose Quintana.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will be available to pitch in relief for the first time when the Orioles start a three-game series Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Jimenez was switched to the bullpen Tuesday. The hope is to help him get whatever issues he’s struggling with worked out before returning to the rotation. “He might start next week. I don’t know,” manager Buck Showalter said. “We said that’s where he’s going to be for right now and we’ll see what the needs of the club are (later).”

--RHP Kevin Gausman will start the series-opening game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. In six road starts, he is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA. It will be the first career appearance for Gausman against the Cubs. In three interleague starts, he is just 1-2 with a 7.80 ERA.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “If you pitch well, you give yourself some opportunities. There’s some things we weren’t perfect at tonight. When you pitch well, it can cover some things, and when you catch the baseball. We played three good defensive games here.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles swept a three-game series vs. the Chicago White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

--RHP Dylan Bundy (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) threw bullpen sessions throughout April and early May. He pitched in his first game June 15 for short-season Class A Aberdeen, then moved to Class A Frederick on July 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Cord Phelps

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young