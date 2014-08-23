Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- There’s a lot going right as the Baltimore Orioles complete a weeklong swing that includes separate series this week at U.S. Cellular Field (White Sox) and Wrigley Field (Cubs).

Even a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday won’t ground the high-flying Orioles, who maintained a lofty perch atop the American League East.

They remain 20 games over .500 and their 8 1/2 game lead over the Blue Jays and Yankees is unmatched in baseball.

It’s a place Chicago hopes to be at in a few years and Cubs manager Rick Renteria has a lot of admiration for the Orioles standing.

“They’re playing pretty well, they have a pretty substantial offense capabilities,” he said. “They’ve have a nice little distance between themselves and the next club and it’s a good test for our guys.”

The Orioles were making only their second series visit to Wrigley Field since the dawn of interleague play.

They’re 2-2 in Chicago after Friday’s 4-1 Cubs victory decision and 3-4 in the all-time series that dates back to 2003.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 11-7, 3.69 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 5-1, 1.48 ERA),

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman (7-5) made his first career start against the Cubs on Friday, working five innings while striking out seven. He also gave up three runs on six hits while not walking a batter. “I thought Gaus was pretty good,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’d probably like to have the breaking ball back. But he pitched pretty well.” The loss snapped a streak of five straight quality starts for Gausman.

--3B Manny Machado remains on the 15-day disabled list and won’t start any baseball work this week as originally hoped. Machado, who was hitting .278 with 12 home runs in 82 games, suffered a sprained right knee on Aug. 11. “No plan right now,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I talked to him a little bit today, have a little bit better idea of how that’s proceeding.”

--LF Nelson Cruz clubbed his major league-leading 34th home run of the season with a solo shot to left in the sixth inning. It was the sixth time this season that Cruz has homered in back-to-back games, the last coming May 27-28 at Milwaukee.

--C Caleb Joseph went 1-for-3 and has raised his batting average every month since the season started since batting .069 in May. He went .214 in June, .271 in July and is currently hitting .300 in August. Joseph has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, hitting .324 (12-for-27) in the stretch.

--RHP Bud Norris (11-7, 3.69 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday’s middle game. It will be his 22nd start of the season and 13th on the road where he has gone 6-5 with a 4.35 ERA. He’s 4-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against the Cubs and is 1-3 in six lifetime games at Wrigley Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to tip your hat to them, they played really good defense. You take those four, five or six the other way ... and I know what it feels like on the other side of it because we’ve been able to play some pretty good defense along the way.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter after a loss to Philadelphia on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Cord Phelps

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young