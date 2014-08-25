Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Coming off a road sweep against the Chicago White Sox with a nine-game lead in the American League East, the Baltimore Orioles looked to be in prime position to extend that lead as they headed to the North Side of Chicago for three games against the last-place Cubs.

Instead, Baltimore was outscored 13-4 in a three-game sweep -- their first on the road since Sept. 20-23 at Tampa Bay -- and their lead in the East has shrunk to six games.

“We score four runs in 27 innings, you’re not going to win too many games,” said Orioles manager Buck Showalter, whose team went 4-5 to finish their first losing road trip of the season.

The Orioles begin a four-game set with division foe Tampa Bay Monday as part of an 11-game homestand, a welcome change of venue for Showalter’s team.

“I think everybody’s looking forward to getting back,” he said.

The Orioles are 8-4 this season against the Rays, but did drop three of four to them at Camden Yards in late June.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-55

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 9-10, 3.83 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 10-5, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Cord Phelps was designated for assignment before the game to make room on the roster for Sunday’s starter, RHP Miguel Gonzalez (6-7, 3.75 ERA), who was recalled from Double-A Bowie. Phelps was 0-for-3 with the Orioles this season. He has been outrighted before, so he has the option to refuse assignment and become a free agent.

--3B Manny Machado will have season-ending surgery Wednesday in California to repair the medial patellofemoral ligament in his right knee, manager Buck Showalter confirmed. Showalter also said Machado would rehab after the season in Sarasota, Fla., as opposed to Miami, where he rehabbed last season after the same injury to his left knee cut his season short and cost him the first 24 games of this season. Machado was hitting .278 with 12 home runs in 82 games this season.

--RF Nick Markakis went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday during Baltimore’s 2-1 loss to the Cubs to make it 20 straight at-bats without a hit. His last hit came Aug. 18 against the Chicago White Sox. His batting average has dipped from .297 to .286 over that span.

--RHP Chris Tillman (10-5, 3.55 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday as the Orioles begin an 11-day homestand with a four-game series against Tampa Bay. Tillman has struggled against the Rays during his career, going 3-6 with a 4.46 ERA in 13 starts, including 2-4 with a 5.12 ERA at home.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the medial patellofemoral ligament in his right knee Aug. 27. The same injury to his left knee cost Machado the end of the 2013 season and caused him to miss the first 24 of 2014. He will rehab at the team’s spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla., instead of Miami, where he rehabbed last year.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young