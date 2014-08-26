Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Third baseman Manny Machado is leaving the team to have season-ending surgery on his right knee Wednesday in Los Angeles. Talking before Monday’s game with Tampa Bay, it was easy to see how difficult a choice this was for Machado at this time.

“It was not an easy decision,” Machado said. “It’s something you’ve got to really think through, something that’s life-changing. It’s a hard decision.”

Machado missed the first month of this season after injuring his other knee in the final days of the 2013 season and then having surgery. Doing the surgery now will let him have a full spring training next year. He had none this season, which probably slowed him early.

Machado also said the knee still feels loose and like it’s wobbling a bit, so he wanted to get everything fixed now.

He’s upset that there’s a chance he could miss the celebration if the Orioles win the American League East, which they led by six games coming into this series with Tampa Bay.

The third baseman wants to try and get back for the big party, but it might be too soon after the surgery. He’s not sure yet how it’s all going to play out.

“I want to be part of the celebration,” Machado said. “I want to be a part of ... this special thing that we’ve got going on here. I‘m going to try and make the effort to be here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 9-6, 3.01 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 13-4, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman won his fourth straight decision in Monday’s 9-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. He gave up one run (unearned) on three hits in seven innings and improved to 11-5 on the season. Tillman hasn’t lost in eight straight starts. “When you trust your delivery, you can throw every pitch on any count,” he said. “That’s a big part of it for me.”

--3B Manny Machado leaves the team after this game to have his season-ending right knee surgery. That will take place on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He should be back in time for spring training in 2015.

--RF Nick Markakis ended an 0-for-21 skid with a two-run homer off Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi in the second inning. Markakis lined a 1-1 pitch into the right-field seats for his 12th homer to give the Orioles the lead for good as they ended a three-game losing streak with a 9-1 win over Tampa Bay. “We had a tough stretch there to end it, but it’s definitely a good way to come back and bounce back, especially against a team like that,” Markakis said.

--LF Delmon Young finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs in Monday’s win. He reached base in his first four at-bats, thanks also to a second-inning walk, and came up a triple short of the cycle. “(With one more at-bat) I wouldn’t try to hit a cycle. I’d try to hit another home run,” he said with a laugh.

--1B Steve Pearce kept up his recent hitting and power streaks. He crushed a solo homer to left right after RF Nick Markakis’ shot and now has an eight-game hitting streak. Plus, Pearce now has four homers in his last eight games.

--3B Chris Davis, coming off a 4-for-34 road trip, hit a solo homer during the six-run fifth inning. He greeted Rays RHP Kirby Yates with a shot to right-center, the team’s third straight homer in that inning, to give the Orioles a 9-1 lead.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s three games; hip-hip-hooray. It’s not the end of the world. People around here (are) thinking it’s the end of the world because you lose three games. The strength of this team is the ability to forget. Something happens, forget it, move on.” -- CF Adam Jones, after the Orioles halted their three-game skid Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (right knee ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He will undergo season-ending surgery to repair the medial patellofemoral ligament in his right knee Aug. 27. The same injury to his left knee cost Machado the end of the 2013 season and caused him to miss the first 24 of 2014. He will rehab at the team’s spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla., instead of Miami, where he rehabbed last year.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yen Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young