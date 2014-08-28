Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Orioles first baseman Steve Pearce used to work so hard in the batting cage that manager Buck Showalter had to make him back off to avoid the risk of an injury.

Pearce has been a tireless worker since he was acquired by the Orioles from the Yankees in 2012 for cash considerations. As he fought to get playing time, Pearce always wanted to make sure he was prepared when the opportunities arose.

“You know how hard it is to keep a stroke going when you’re not seeing live pitching all the time?” Showalter said. “But he never used that as an excuse.”

This season, he has proven himself to be an everyday player. After enduring a 4-for-36 slump through early August, Pearce has once again become a threat in the lineup and has played almost flawlessly at first base.

That is welcome news for the Orioles, who will have to make their playoff run without third baseman Manny Machado, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Chris Davis moved from first base to third to fill the void and so far Baltimore has not lost much ground in the American League East with the shakeup.

“Stevie is going to keep working,” Showalter said. “You know there’s going to be a return if you just stay with him. You don’t say we don’t want to over expose him. We’re past that.”

Pearce has been a catalyst for the Orioles’ surge to the top of the standing this season. He has hit safely in a career-high 10 straight games since Aug. 17. He is batting .341 (14-for-41) with a .756 slugging percentage over that stretch. He also has nine extra base hits and five RBIs.

”He just gives himself a chance to be successful,“ Showalter said. ”He does the work. He’s never satisfied. Stevie is running as good as well as I’ve ever seen him run. The big question was would he be able to play every day, he’s gotten consistent work.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-2, 2.61 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 11-8, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman was optioned to the Gulf Coast Orioles following his start Wednesday night. He allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits with four strikeouts and a wild pitch in a career-low four innings in a 3-1 loss the Rays. “I was just falling behind guys, really kind of digging myself in a hole and trying to get out of it,” Gausman said. “I threw some good pitches tonight, I threw some really bad pitches in bad spots, so more than anything, I think I just kind of fell behind guys.” Gausman (7-6) will likely return to the club to make his next start. A corresponding move to replace Gausman will be announced Thursday.

--?C? ? ?Steve Clevenger was added to the Orioles’ taxi squad prior to Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay. A player? ?may remain on the taxi squad for 24 hours before being added to the 25-man roster or sent back to the minors. Clevenger batted .240 with eight RBIs in 26 games with the Orioles this season. He also batted .305 with two homers and 30 RBIs in 64 games with Triple-A Norfolk. “We’ve been short one position player for a while and we thought this would take care of that problem,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen was optioned to the Gulf Coast League Orioles on Wednesday. However, Chen can return by Sept. 1 to be available for his next scheduled start. ?The move was done to allow Baltimore to allow another position player before rosters expand Sept. 1. Chen will be available for the playoff roster as long as he is back in the organization by Aug. 31.? “We-Yin is scheduled to pitch on Sunday...here,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said.

--3B Manny Machado underwent successful surgery for the partially torn ligament in his right knee. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. Machado will rehab three weeks in California. Then, he will either join the club in Baltimore to continue his rehab or go directly to the minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla. “The doctor said everything went well as expected,” Showalter said. “What they thought was going to happen and what they thought they were going to find.”

--RHP Dylan Bundy, the Orioles’ first-round pick in 2011 and the franchise’s top prospect, was in Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss his offseason regimen. Bundy finished his season on the disabled list in Class A Frederick with a strained lat muscle, but the injury should not hamper him in the offseason. As a result, Bundy should be able to resume normal activities and could begin throwing at the team’s mini-camp in Sarasota, Fla., in January. “(Club officials) talked about him ending the season active and marked as healthy just so he can start his offseason, which in some cases would be doing nothing for a while,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I think that’d be good for him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s why you give up guys like David Price. Certainly the future looks bright for (Rays LHP Drew Smyly) and Tampa having him in the rotation but we’ll see what baseball longevity has to say. He obviously has a chance to be a good one. Already is.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter after a loss to Smyly and the Rays on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He underwent successful surgery to repair his knee in California on Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast for three weeks before continuing rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ minor league facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young