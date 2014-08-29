Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE-- Orioles manager Buck Showalter knows that his team has a seven-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East with 30 games remaining in the season. But he’s not planning any division-clinching parties just yet.

There’s just too much time left.

“It’s way too early,” Showalter said. “It’s an eternity of season left. You think it’s inching (along) now, wait until September.”

Baltimore knew heading into Thursday’s series finale with the Rays that the Yankees already had lost an afternoon game in Detroit. That meant the Orioles couldn’t lose any ground even if they lost against Tampa Bay.

The Orioles really are going to focus on taking care of their own business. Since they’ve got a lead, the Yankees need to catch them, and New York still gets to play Baltimore eight more times.

“There’s too many bridges to cross, too many challenges to meet,” Showalter said.

Showalter said he’s not constantly scoreboard-watching during his team’s games. The Baltimore manager certainly is aware of what’s happening with the Yankees, though.

“I know at the end of the day who won and who didn‘t,” Showalter said. “I‘m not oblivious.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 0-3, 8.79 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 6-7, 3.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Steve Pearce continued his recent torrid hitting in Thursday’s game. He stretched his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning homer and finished the night 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Pearce began the month batting just .077 but since then is hitting .333 (15-for-45).

--SS J.J. Hardy made a great defensive play to turn a 6-3 double play in the seventh and get LHP Andrew Miller out of the inning. Hardy then got the game-winning single in the bottom of that inning Thursday night. “I was just thinking about hitting the ball hard,” Hardy said. “Didn’t happen but it worked.”

--CF Adam Jones became the first Oriole since 2B Robert Andino on June 14, 2009, to steal home in Thursday’s game. He combined with LF Nelson Cruz to pull off a double steal in the first inning, sliding under a high throw home to score a run.

--RHP Bud Norris battled his way through six innings in Thursday’s game. He labored through a 34-pitch first inning but still lasted five more. Norris retired eight in a row at one point and gave up four runs on six hits. “To get through six was big for us,” Norris said. “I just really tried to grind it out. That’s a good ball club over there.”

--LF Nelson Cruz got his fourth steal of the season when he and Jones teamed up for that first-inning double steal. Cruz took off for second and then pulled up about 10-20 feet short of the base, the way the play is usually designed. Jones then broke for home plate, and SS Yunel Escobar’s throw was high, and the Oriole outfielder slid in while Cruz made it to second.

--3B Chris Davis continues to struggle and now is hitting .188 after going 0-for-3 in Thursday’s win. Still, he’s been in the middle of a few rallies in this series, got an RBI in the fifth on a force-out with the bases loaded. The Rays obviously still are a bit worried about him, walking him after Cruz’s seventh-inning double to put runners on first and second with two outs. The move backfired as SS J.J. Hardy blooped the game-winning single. “It doesn’t matter what your batting average is...if they feel like you can hurt them at any point in the game and they have a chance to walk you they can do it,” Davis said.

--INF Jimmy Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before Thursday’s game. He was hitting .258 in 32 games playing both second and third with Norfolk since Baltimore got him from the Royals on July 24. He didn’t get into Thursday’s series finale with the Rays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Bud just never really got into consistent rhythm. He kept us engaged in the game at 4-4. It’s not always aesthetically pleasing. The end game was good.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter on RHP Bud Norris after a win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young