Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- The American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles don’t want their push for the playoffs derailed by injuries, so they added some versatility and depth to their bench for the final month of the regular season.

Late Saturday, Baltimore acquired outfielder Alejandro De Aza from the White Sox for minor league right-handed pitchers Mark Blackmar and Miguel Chalas. De Aza hit .243 with five homers, 31 RBIs and 15 steals in 122 games with the White Sox this year.

Then, the Orioles got infielders Kelly Johnson and Michael Almanzar from the Red Sox for minor league infielders Jemile Weeks and Ivan De Jesus. Johnson hit .212 with six homers and 23 RBIs, playing a combined 87 games for the Yankees and Red Sox this season. Almanzar, 23, was selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft in 2013 and returned to Boston on July 1.

Johnson also is a valuable asset because he is able to play first, second and third base and is comfortable in left and right field. Almanzar has hit .251 with 55 home runs and 333 RBI in seven minor league seasons.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter is confident the moves will go a long way to help the ball club.

“We were able to bring it together,” Showalter said. “It’s a testament to player development and scouting and able to acquire some people who hopefully can help us down the way and give us some more pick and pull as we go forward, and some depth to cover some things.”

The players were also excited about the acquisitions.

“It’s great,” said closer Zach Britton, who has 30 saves this season. “In years past we haven’t really necessarily been that type of team, so it’s nice to see that we’re going out to make some moves to better ourselves. Anybody who can help us win and fill a role here and there for us is going to be huge. And that’s what we’ve been doing. We have guys off the bench that can fill a need, and hopefully the two guys we bring in will do just that.”

The moves became necessary for the Orioles who lead the Yankees by nine games but have been hampered by injuries lately. Third baseman Manny Macahdo is out for the season because of right knee surgery. This week, Steve Pearce also went down with a right abdominal strain and is listed as day-to-day.

“We’ve been trying to balance out our lineup,” Orioles Executive Vice President Dan Duquette said. “With the addition of some left-handed bats and we were able to acquire two veteran bats to help us and Kelly Johnson can play a couple of different positions. He’s familiar with the American League East, he’s played for all the other teams but ours, and now he’ll get the chance to play for ours.”

De Aza was able to join the Orioles on Sunday, despite missing his flight in the morning. He is excited to be part of a pennant race.

“I‘m just here to help the team win,” De Aza said after Baltimore’s 12-8 victory over the Twins on Sunday. “I can’t describe what can I do. What I‘m saying is I‘m here to win.”

Johnson was expected to be with the team Monday.

The Orioles parted ways with some depth in the minor league system, but in this case, the reward outweighed the risk for Duquette, Weeks, 27, acquired from Oakland in the Jim Johnson trade batted .278 in 62 games for Triple-A Norfolk. De Jesus, 27, hit .282 in 113 games for the Tide.

Blackmar went 10-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 26 games with Class A Frederick. Chalas was 3-4 record and a 4.48 ERA in 30 combined relief appearances between Frederick and Triple-A Norfolk.

“We got a little bit more depth to the ballclub,” Duquette said. “Again, it’s very difficult this time of year to add players, but we were able to add a couple players that we think can fit and contribute.”

The Orioles also plan to add two pitchers from Triple-A Norfolk before Monday afternoon’s game for bullpen depth.

RECORD: 79-56

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 14-9, 3.70 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-6, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Steve Clevenger was optioned by the Orioles to short-season Class A Aberdeen on Sunday. Clevenger, 28, has batted .234/.289/.364 in 27 games for the Orioles. He batted .305/.366/.389 with two home runs and 30 RBIs in 64 games for the Tides this season. He will likely return to the team when rosters expand Tuesday, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--LHP T.J. McFarland has been optioned to Aberdeen to make room for newly acquired OF Alejandro De Aza. McFarland is 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 30 games this season. He will likely rejoin the team when rosters expand.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen was recalled from the Gulf Coast Orioles to start Sunday against the Twins. Orioles left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (14-4) allowed four runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings to get the win. “I think I did fine out there,” Chen said. “I want to thank my teammates. They do a really good job. That’s why we can get that win today.”

--OF Alejandro De Aza reported to the Orioles on Sunday after being acquired the previous day for a pair of minor leaguers. De Aza, however, did not see any actions against the Twins. “I‘m just here to help the team win,” De Aza said. “I can’t describe what I can do. What I‘m saying is I‘m here to win.”

--RHP Chris Tillman has certainly made his case to start the opening game of a playoff series should the Orioles make it that far. Tillman has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 16 consecutive since June 10. That is the longest such streak by an Oriole since Tom Phoebus also accomplished that feat from Sept. 23, 1969, to July 19, 1970. “We’ve got a lot of baseball left,” Tillman said. “Coming from me, that’s the way I look at it, anything can happen. We’ve just got to keep playing baseball the way the Orioles have been playing baseball lately. It’s special and we’ve got to keep going.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s fun when everybody’s contributing and helping the team.” -- Orioles SS J.J. Hardy after a win over the Twins on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) left after three innings Aug. 29. Manager Buck Showalter said afterward that Pearce is going to have an MRI on the area Aug. 30 so they can see what they’re dealing with.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (Lasik) on Aug. 28. He’ll be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

