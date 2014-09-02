Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- When Kelly Johnson gets his first at-bat for the Orioles, he will officially be the first player to compete for every team in the American League East.

Johnson, however, is not interested in being the answer to a trivia question or a footnote to baseball history. Instead, he is completely focused on helping the Orioles close out their playoff run.

“It’s about the best shock you can get,” Johnson said about being traded. “I‘m so excited. I‘m easily the happiest guy in this room right now, for sure. I‘m just happy to come into a situation like this and do everything I can to help them win more games.”

The Orioles acquired Johnson and Michael Almanzar from the Red Sox for minor league infielders Jemile Weeks and Ivan De Jesus. Johnson hit .212 with six homers and 23 RBIs, playing a combined 87 games for the Yankees and Boston this season.

“It’s been a stranger year,” Johnson said. “Things have been more out of my control this year than before. But that’s baseball. I have just been rolling with it.”

Baltimore also traded for outfielder Alejandro De Aza from the White Sox for minor league right-handed pitchers Mark Blackmar and Miguel Chalas. De Aza hit .243 with five homers, 31 RBIs and 15 steals in 122 games with the White Sox this year.

On Sunday, Baltimore also recalled right-hander Evan Meek and left-hander Joe Saunders from Triple-A Norfolk.

Meek has 7.47 ERA in 15 appearances this season in the majors.

Saunders signed a minor league contract with the O’s on Aug. 1 and was effective working out of the Norfolk bullpen. In 10 games with the Tide, he went 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA, allowing 11 hits in 12 innings.

Saunders is making his second stint with the Orioles. Saunders started for Baltimore in the 2012 Wild Card playoff game against Texas. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Saunders could also be used again as an emergency starter, in addition to working out of the bullpen.

Saunders was simply happy to be back.

“It feels awesome. It’s been a winding road this year for sure,” he said. “It’s good to be back, good to be contributing again for sure.”

He also has been comfortable working as a reliever and has not struggled with the transition.

”Actually, it’s been fun,“ Saunders said. ”It’s a breath of fresh air, if you will, coming to the ballpark and knowing that you can play every day almost rather than every fifth day. It’s been fun. Does that say my starting days are over? In my opinion, probably not.

“This is probably my favorite place to play. It’s funny, I was in the visiting locker room when I left and now I‘m in the home clubhouse,” he said.

Right-hander Ryan Webb, who has not pitched since Aug. 27 with shoulder tenderness, will join the club on Tuesday if he passes a physical at Triple-A Norfolk.

In addition, the Orioles also recalled left-hander T.J. McFarland, who was already in the clubhouse Monday, and will recall catcher Steve Clevenger on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos 5-3, 3.15 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 11-8, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Saunders was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday. In 10 games with the Tide, he went 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA, allowing 11 hits in 12 innings. Saunders will work out of the bullpen or could make a spot start for Baltimore. “It was a seamless fit in the clubhouse,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Everybody knows Joe. He is a versatile guy.”

--RHP Evan Meek was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. In 15 appearances for the Orioles this season, he went 0-3 with a 7.47 ERA. Meek struck out 13 and walked seven batters, but will provide an extra right-hander out of the bullpen.

--OF Quintin Berry will reportedly have his contract with Triple-A Norfolk bought by the Orioles. Berry has nine hits in 22 games with the Orioles this season, batting .237. He also batted .285 with three homers and 35 RBIs in 112 games with the Tide.

--RHP Kevin Gausman was called up from the Orioles’ Gulf Coast League affiliate to start against the Twins on Monday. Gausman (7-7) lost his third straight game. He allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 7 1/3 innings. “I threw the ball where I wanted to,” Gausman said. “A lot of their hitters are down hitters, so I think fastball up was a big pitch for me today. I used it effectively. I mixed in all my pitches. It kind of sucks that I walked the leadoff guy in the eighth inning -- that kind of came back to bite us. It was just one of those days. It was kind of hot out there and you really had to kind of battle from the start.”

--RHP Ryan Webb, who has not pitched since Aug. 27 with shoulder tenderness, will join the club on Tuesday if he passes a physical at Triple-A Norfolk. Webb was 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA in 42 appearances with Baltimore this season.

--INF Kelly Johnson arrived in Baltimore after being acquired Saturday from Boston. Johnson hit .212 with six homers and 23 RBIs, playing a combined 87 games for the Yankees and Red Sox this season. “I‘m just happy to come into a situation like this and do everything I can to help them win more games,” he said.

--SS J.J. Hardy left the game in the seventh inning with a lower back spasm. He is listed as day-to-day. Hardy was 0-3 with a run before leaving. “A lot of people blame that on the heat,” Hardy said. “I don’t know. I feel like I was definitely hydrated. I always sweat a lot. I can lose eight pounds on a hot day. Hot game, I’ll lose eight pounds and the next day I‘m back to normal. I drink a ton of water and everything else. I don’t know. Could be, from the heat.”

--1B Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) is making progress with the injury and could play again in the upcoming series against the Reds. Pearce is batting .289 with 16 homers and 37 RBIs in 85 games for the Orioles this season.

--LHP T.J. McFarland was recalled from Aberdeen. He’s 4-2 with a 3.10 ERA with the Orioles this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: Gauz was good today too. I liked the way he went about his business today. He made a lot of good pitches.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter, of rookie RHP Kevin Gausman, who allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 7 1/3 innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (lower back spasm) left the Sept. 1 game.

--1B Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) left the Aug. 29 game, and he did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 1.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (Lasik) on Aug. 28. He’ll be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Alejandro De Aza