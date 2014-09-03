Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are getting hit with a number of injuries late in the season, and they might be fortunate that it’s time for roster expansion.

After losing third baseman Manny Machado to a season-ending injury in August, first baseman Steve Pearce (abdominal strain) went down last weekend. He should be back in a few days but remains out now.

Then, shortstop J.J. Hardy’s lower back spasms came back a bit on Monday, although not as bad earlier in the season when he missed five games.

“I expect J.J. to start tomorrow,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday before the 5-4 victory over the Reds.

Hardy said before Tuesday’s game that he felt good but thought the day off certainly wouldn’t hurt.

“I’d say it’s as close to 100 percent as possible,” he added. “I think it’s just kind of avoid what happened in April, take another day and be safe and be good to go tomorrow.”

Left-hander Andrew Miller started being bothered by cramps in his left leg (his push-off leg) while pitching in Monday’s loss to the Twins. Showalter said he’s crossing his fingers this is just a cramping issue and not a hamstring problem, but they’re thinking it’s an issue that can be controlled.

The Orioles then made some more moves on Tuesday to help fill some holes. Right-hander Ryan Webb should give the bullpen a boost now that he’s been recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.

Left-hander T.J. McFarland should go back to his role as long man now that he’s returned from Aberdeen. The Orioles sent him there in a roster shuffle move over the weekend. They did the same thing with catcher Steve Clevenger, who gives the team a third catcher and another left-handed bat off the bench.

Outfielder Quintin Berry also was brought back from Triple-A Norfolk where he gives the Orioles some good defense and speed. Berry is 29-for-29 in stolen-base attempts in his major league career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Dylan Axelrod, 1-0, 1.64 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 7-7, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris threw six shutout innings for the Orioles on a strange night. After a 23-minute rain delay at the game’s start, Norris began the first inning when the rains came again. This time, the game was delayed for one hour, 46 minutes. Still, Norris returned after the long delay and pitched well. He allowed four hits, struck out seven with just one walk and improved to 12-8. “I don’t how to explain it. You want to stay loose, you want to pitch. It’s your day to go. I wanted to get back out there,” Norris said.

--RHP Ryan Webb was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk for Tuesday’s game. He’s been with the Orioles for long parts of this season and has a 3-2 record with a 3.80 ERA in 42 games in 2014, often pitching well in relief.

--C Steve Clevenger also was recalled on Tuesday. He will give the Orioles a third catcher and another left-handed bat, something the team wants. The Baltimore native has a .234 average in 27 games with the Orioles and .305 with two homers and 30 RBIs in 64 games with Triple-A Norfolk.

--LHP T.J. McFarland also was recalled. He’s been with the Orioles for much of this season and been valuable in long relief, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.10 ERA in 30 games (including one start).

--OF Quintin Berry, a high school teammate of CF Adam Jones, had his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk. Berry batted .285 with 25 steals this season. He’s 29-for-29 with stolen bases during his major league career -- with the Tigers in 2012 and the Red Sox last year--and gives the Orioles some speed they could use.

--3B Manny Machado was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Berry on the 40-man roster. Machado had surgery on his right knee last week and will re-join the team on Sept. 17, according to manager Buck Showalter.

--LHP Johan Santana will be seeing his doctor for a check-up on his recovering Achilles tendon on Sept. 9, said manager Buck Showalter. Santana’s missed the entire season because of the injury.

--2B Jonathan Schoop hit his 13th homer of the season in the second inning Tuesday, crushing a pitch from RHP Mat Latos over the wall in left. That ended a brief 0-for-5 skid and gave the Orioles a 5-0 lead. Schoop also made a slick 4-3 double play on a grounder from 1B Todd Frazier with runners on first and third and one out in the ninth to end the game.

--RF Nelson Cruz drove in a run with his first-inning single to give him 91 RBIs this season, a career high. He finished the night 2-for-4 with that one RBI and also improved his hitting streak to four games. This also was just his eighth start of the season in right field as Nick Markakis served as the designated hitter in this game. “I mean, it was a win. It wasn’t pretty at the end, but it was a win,” Cruz said after the Orioles hung on for a 5-4 victory.

--1B Chris Davis continues to show some life at the plate. He drove in a run with a first-inning single and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Davis now is 5-for-14 in the last five games, moving his average up to .194 and has been in the middle of a lot of Oriole rallies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m really happy with the win tonight. Big team effort, hard to do, late night like this. But when the team grinds it out like this, it speaks a lot.” -- Orioles Bud Norris after a win over the reds Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (lower back spasm) left the Sept. 1 game and missed the Sept. 2 game. He is day-to-day.

--1B Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) left the Aug. 29 game, and he did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 2. He is day-to-day.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (Lasik) on Aug. 28. He’ll be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Quintin Berry