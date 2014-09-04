Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Manager Buck Showalter made one thing very clear before Wednesday’s game -- he’s not looking at or even thinking about the playoffs.

The Orioles are in very good shape in the American League East, holding a 9 1/2-game lead over the New York Yankees with 24 games left and trying to earn their first division title since 1997. Still, the playoffs aren’t in the skipper’s mind.

“Not now. We’re not there,” Showalter said. “Not even in your mindset now. Whenever it is, it’s not tonight and it won’t be tomorrow night and it won’t be the next night. And it won’t be the next day either. I’ll tell you what: For the next nine days, it’s not a thought.”

The Orioles have a magic number of 16 after their 6-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Baltimore has been one of the best teams in baseball in the second half, pulling away from the rest of the American League East.

But Showalter wants his Orioles to keep pushing and lock up the division title first, along with their second playoff spot in the last three years. After that, he’ll think about the playoffs.

He appears to not want his team to lose its focus and look too far down the road.

“(We‘re) trying to figure out a way to be a run better than the Reds tonight,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-57

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 10-11, 3.38 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 11-5, 3.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Adam Jones got his fourth start of the season at that position. Manager Buck Showalter wants to give Jones -- normally his center fielder -- RF Nick Markakis and other starters some rest when possible. Markakis served as the DH Tuesday night. Jones went 2-for-4 as the DH on Wednesday.

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez threw his first career complete game in a 6-0 victory over the Reds. He gave up just four hits while striking out a season-high eight batters. He allowed just one hit through seven innings before battling through the eighth and ninth to improve to 8-7 this season. “He’s such a professional, and that was a professional outing,” manager Buck Showalter said.

--2B Jonathan Schoop hit his second home run in as many games. He belted a long solo homer off RHP Dylan Axelrod in the third inning. That was Baltimore’s first hit of the game, and Schoop later added a two-run double to finish with three RBIs in a 2-for-3 night.

--CF David Lough’s been kind of the forgotten man this season. He has kind of become just the late-inning defensive replacement, often in left field. But Lough got a rare start in center field Wednesday to give Adam Jones a break (he played DH), and the left-handed hitter lined a solo homer to right in the fourth. That was his third homer this season and first since June 7. “I struggled early, and I feel a lot better at the plate offensively, and obviously defensively I feel good out there,” Lough said.

--1B Chris Davis hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. He has hit four homers in his last 10 games, and this shot went to left-center, which could be a good sign for the struggling first baseman. “I think he’s been a real threat for an extended period of time with the bat,” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s been in the middle of a lot of things, stayed selective for the most part.”

--SS J.J. Hardy returned to the lineup after problems with lower back spasms. Manager Buck Showalter pulled him late in Monday’s game with the Twins and held him out of Tuesday’s game. Hardy missed five games earlier in the season but said this issue wasn’t as bad. He went 0-for-3 with one run scored and made some good plays in the field.

--LF Nelson Cruz made a bit of history with his fourth-inning double. He became the 10th Oriole to hit 35 homers and 25 doubles in a season. Mark Reynolds was the last player to do it, hitting 37 homers and 27 doubles in 2011.

--LHP Andrew Miller said the cramp in his left leg/hamstring is much better and he’s ready to go. Showalter didn’t use him in Wednesday’s game, so this appears to be a day-to-day thing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not now. We’re not there. Not even in your mindset now. Whenever it is, it’s not tonight and it won’t be tomorrow night and it won’t be the next night. And it won’t be the next day either. I’ll tell you what: For the next nine days, it’s not a thought.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on the playoffs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (lower back spasm) left the Sept. 1 game and missed the Sept. 2 game. He returned to the starting lineup Sept. 3.

--1B Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) left the Aug. 29 game, and he did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 3.

--LHP Andrew Miller (left leg/hamstring) was not used Sept. 3, but he said he’s not worried about the leg and will be ready to go when needed.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (Lasik) on Aug. 28. He’ll be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Quintin Berry