Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles appear close to getting back first baseman Steve Pearce, who has been one of their most vital players this season.

This is further good news for the club, which managed to win six of seven games without him in the lineup. Pearce is just about fully recovered from a right abdominal strain that has sidelined him since Aug. 29. He hit off the tee Thursday and was expected to take batting practice Friday in Tampa Bay.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter was feeling confident Pearce could be back in the lineup Saturday. Baltimore goes into the road trip riding high after a three-game sweep of the Reds.

“It was pretty good today,” Showalter said. “It’s funny just watching them, you get to know them, walk around and their facial expressions and you can tell when they’re making progress and when they’re not.”

When third baseman Manny Machado went down with a season-ending knee injury, Baltimore was forced to scramble to maintain a solid infield. Showalter decided to move Chris Davis to third and Pearce took over first.

Baltimore did not miss a beat as both players quickly adjusted to their new roles. Pearce had one error in 36 games at first base for a 997 fielding percentage. Davis has three errors in 17 games but has come up with some nifty barehanded grabs.

Pearce could play a vital role in the Orioles’ march toward the playoffs this season. He established himself as an everyday player and is batting .289 with a career-high 16 homers and 37 RBIs in 85 games. Showalter was excited about the latest news with the injury.

“You can tell he is getting close,” Showalter said.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-57

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 14-4, 3.83 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 9-7, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Miller is recovering from some cramps he suffered in his leg Monday against the Twins. He left the mound in the eighth inning and has not appeared in another game. Orioles manager Buck Showater said Miller was getting better and was listed as “day-to-day...like all of us.” Miller threw on flat ground Thursday to gauge his progress. Miller will likely have to complete a bullpen session before he is cleared to pitch in a game.

--1B Steve Pearce, who has not played since Aug. 29 with a right abdominal strain, hit off the tee Thursday and was expected to take batting practice Friday in Tampa Bay. Orioles manager Buck Showalter was feeling confident Pearce could likely be back in the lineup Saturday. “You can tell he is getting close,” Showalter said.

--C Matt Wieters is recovering from season-ending reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, but trainer are upbeat about his progress. The reason for optimism is Wieters’ range of motion with that arm, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. However, Showalter would not speculate on whether Wieters would be ready for spring training. “I think with the mini-camp we have in January, we can answer that question,” Showalter said.

--DH Nelson Cruz hit his league-leading 37th home run of the season. That tied him for second with Albert Belle and Mark Reynolds for most home runs in first season with the Orioles. Frank Robinson owns the club record with 49 in 1966.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The homestand, that was huge for us. I think we had a chance to sweep every series. To take this one tonight was big, and now we’ve got all in division. It gets bigger.” -- Orioles SS J.J. Hardy after a win over Cincinnati on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) left the Aug. 29 game, and he did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 4. He hit off the tee Sept. 4 and was expected to take batting practice Sept. 5.

--LHP Andrew Miller (sore left leg/hamstring) was not used Sept. 3-4. Miller threw on flat ground Sept. 4 and will likely have to complete a bullpen session before he is cleared to pitch in a game.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (Lasik) on Aug. 28. He’ll be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Quintin Berry