Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beset by injuries to two of their best players but still running off with the American League East, the Baltimore Orioles got some welcome health updates on Friday.

Left-handed relief pitcher Andrew Miller declared himself fit after throwing a pregame bullpen session, which marked his first work off a mound since injuring his left leg closing out a game on Sunday. Miller, who came to Baltimore in a deadline deal from Boston, deemed the problem minor.

“It was pretty minimal and just kind of a grab right there on the last pitch,” he told the Baltimore Sun. “I wouldn’t necessarily call it a strain or a pull or a cramp or anything like that. I think it’s all below that. Just a pretty minor thing. One of those things. Fortunately, we’ve been playing well and precautionary, been able to take a few days.”

First baseman Steve Pearce took fielding and batting practice amid an abdominal strain and said he could be available on Saturday for the second of a three-game series at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“There’s no point in rushing it,” told the Sun. “Today we did hitting and we were out in the field and everything felt fine so we’ll wait to see how I feel tomorrow and see where we go from there.”

Though the Orioles have plugged holes well after losing All-Stars in catcher Matt Wieters (ligament replacement surgery) and third baseman Manny Machado (knee surgery), Miller and Pearce would have been costly losses. Miller has allowed just two earned runs in 12 2/3 innings as an Oriole, and Pearce is batting .326 with five doubles and five homers in his last 12 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-7, 3.93 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 9-0, 3.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Miller threw off a mound for the first time since injuring his left leg on the final pitch on Sunday. He took fielding practice and played long-toss before the bullpen session, after which he reported no problems. He declared the injury minor and himself fit.

--1B Steve Pearce felt good after undertaking a normal pre-game routine to test a strained abdominal muscle. He could be available on Saturday. Pearce is batting .326 with five doubles and five homers in his last 12 games.

--RHP Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.93) is expected to make his 17th start of the season on Saturday as the Baltimore Orioles face the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of their series at Tropicana Field. Gausman is 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in his last four starts and 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA on the road.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen logged a workmanlike six innings, allowing four hits and an uncharacteristic three walks with three strikeouts in a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. He left in a scoreless tie. Chen had walked just three batters in his previous 20 starts. Chen’s start was also an aberration in terms of run support, as he entered the game first in the league in that category at 5.92 runs per game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They pitched a little better than we did. We couldn’t push anyone across.” - Baltimore manager Buck Showalter, after the Orioles were shut out by the Rays on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) left the Aug. 29 game, and he did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 4. He hit off the tee Sept. 4 and was expected to take batting practice Sept. 5. He might be back in the lineup Sept. 6.

--LHP Andrew Miller (sore left leg/hamstring) was not used Sept. 3-4. Miller threw on flat ground Sept. 4 and went through his normal pregame routine Sept. 5 without any difficulties. He may be ready to pitch Sept. 6.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (Lasik) on Aug. 28. He’ll be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Nelson Cruz

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Alejandro De Aza

OF Quintin Berry