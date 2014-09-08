Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Nelson Cruz was just too much for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The Baltimore Orioles designated hitter went 4-for-5 with seven RBIs, two homers and a triple, giving his team leads in the ninth and 11th innings in a 7-5 comeback win at Tropicana Field. Cruz’s major league-leading 39th homer of the season, a two-run shot off reliever Cesar Ramos, came on the first pitch in the 11th, just as his three-run triple in the ninth off Joel Peralta had. Cruz improved his team-leading RBI total to 101.

“I was thinking of something I can drive,” Cruz said. “Maybe I can hit it to the gap so we can score. It’s one of those wild games. You just try to go out there and do your best.”

Cruz is the first player with at least seven RBIs to account for all of his team’s runs since Colorado’s Jason Giambi on May 19, 2011.

After Peralta allowed three consecutive singles in the ninth to Ryan Flaherty and pinch hitters Jimmy Parades and Adam Jones before Cruz defied a defensive shift by shooting the first pitch from Peralta down the right-field line for a three-run triple.

“He’s been spoiling us at a high level all year as a teammate and a player,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s been solid since the day he got here. I think guys have really come to respect the way he carries himself.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 8-7, 3.38 ERA) vs. Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, (1-1, 3.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lazaro Leyva, a 20-year-old Cuban, was signed to an international free-agent contract by the Baltimore Orioles, according to CBS Sports. The deal, according to the website, is pending a physical and age verification. Leyva would be the third Cuban signed by Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette, joining OFs Dariel Alvarez and Henry Urrutiato.

-- RHP Darren O‘Day has overcome what Orioles manager Buck Showalter called “some challenges in his hamstring” and was available to pitch on Saturday despite not being used in his customary late-inning role. “I‘m not a doctor, but I think I might have broke up some scar tissue,” said O‘Day, who worked a third of an inning, allowing a walk and hit on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

-- LHP Andrew Miller worked a perfect ninth to record his first career save in 251 games on Sunday as the Baltimore Orioles came back to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-5, in 11 innings at Tropicana Field. Miller won’t be assuming the closer duties anytime soon, but was used out of necessity. Closer Zach Britton had blown a save in the ninth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) left the Aug. 29 game, and he did not play Aug. 30-Sept. 4. He hit off the tee Sept. 4 and was expected to take batting practice Sept. 5. He might be back in the lineup Sept. 6.

--LHP Andrew Miller (sore left leg/hamstring) was not used Sept. 3-4. Miller threw on flat ground Sept. 4 and went through his normal pregame routine Sept. 5 without any difficulties. He may be ready to pitch Sept. 6.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (Lasik) on Aug. 28. He’ll be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

