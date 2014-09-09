Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Baltimore Orioles own a 10-game lead in the American League East -- the first time they led the division by double digits in September since 1979.

“We’re in a good spot, but we have to keep working hard in September and we’re going to be fine,” right-hander Miguel Gonzalez said after another strong outing keyed the Orioles to a 4-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

The victory increased the Orioles’ margin in the division to 10 games over the idle New York Yankees. The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0, and they are also 10 games behind Baltimore.

Gonzalez was right there in the middle of all the winning.

Gonzalez (9-7) pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing two earned runs or fewer for the ninth time in his past 10 starts. He pitched his first career shutout in his previous start, and he has yielded one earned run in 22 1/3 innings over his past three starts (0.40 ERA), four runs in 34 2/3 innings (1.04 ERA) over his past five.

“Any time he has the type of outing he had last time, you’re wondering how he’s going to respond the next time out, but I think he answered those questions pretty well,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Miggy’s attacking the strike zone with a lot of different pitches, and he’s really pitching confidently because he’s got command of three different pitches.”

On Tuesday night, right-hander Chris Tillman, who has just one loss since June 15, takes the mound in the middle game of the three-game series at Fenway Park.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-59

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 11-5, 3.40 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 3-1, 4.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Steve Pearce drove in the first run and had a great takeout slide on a potential double play to produce two more in Monday’s win. He went 2-for-4, and he is hitting .304 since Aug. 17, his .381 on-base percentage tops on the club over that span.

--DH Nelson Cruz was selected the American League co-player of the week, sharing the honor with Miguel Cabrera. He capped his week with a seven-RBI game against Tampa Bay on Sunday. On Monday night, he went 2-for-4 for his fourth multi-hit game in the past seven.

--LF Alejandro De Aza, who went 1-for-4 Monday, has hit safely in all four games since joining the Orioles. He also had a stolen base, his first swipe with his new team.

--RHP Chris Tillman goes for his 12th win of the season when he faces the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Tillman is 4-0 with three no-decisions in his last seven starts. He has lost just once since June 15. He is 1-1 with one no-decision against the Red Sox this season, allowing five runs in 16 innings.

--SS J.J. Hardy missed his third consecutive game with a lower back issue. After working out at Fenway Park on Monday, he was headed back to Baltimore to see team orthopedist Michael Jacobs and have an MRI exam. The hope is he can play Friday.

--LHP Andrew Miller, dealt from Boston to Baltimore at the trade deadline, returned to Fenway Park and left the door open for a possible return as a free agent over the winter. “Certainly I have relationships with a lot of people here,” Miller said Monday. “My wife and I loved it here. It’s a great place to play. The way you’re treated by the organization, it’s a great place to live. It’s a hard situation to beat.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Like J.J., I feel like we’re taking the right precaution. If we were in a different stage of the season, then we’d probably run him out there.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on the Orioles sending SS J.J. Hardy back to Baltimore for an MRI exam on his lower back.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (sore lower back) did not play Sept. 6-8. He was due to return to Baltimore on Sept. 8 to undergo an MRI exam. The team hopes he will be ready to return to action Sept. 12.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (Lasik) on Aug. 28. He’ll be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry