Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- With the Baltimore Orioles closing in on the AL East title, their top priority might be getting healthy for the postseason.

That starts with shortstop J.J. Hardy.

Hardy, who is nursing a sore lower back, left the team Monday before its series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park and returned to Baltimore. He received a cortisone injection in his sacroiliac joint Tuesday, but he is expected to return to the Orioles’ lineup Friday.

“The MRI (on Tuesday) was unchanged since April, so he will come in for treatment on Thursday and hope he’s ready to go on Friday,” manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday before the Orioles defeated the Red Sox 4-1 in the middle game of a three-game series. “That’s what we were kind of expecting.”

After an off day Thursday, the Orioles play host to the New York Yankees in a doubleheader Friday.

Hardy hasn’t played since last Friday. He will be shut down for about 48 hours, but the Orioles are optimistic it won’t be much longer than that. He missed six games in April, including five straight, with lower back spasms.

With Hardy sidelined, Ryan Flaherty played shortstop, while rookie Jonathan Schoop played second base. Each went 1-for-4.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-59

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 11-4, 3.69 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-8, 4.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS J.J. Hardy received a cortisone shot in his lower back Tuesday, and he hopes to play one of the games of Friday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees. An MRI showed no change from his previous test.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 14-4 on the season and 7-1 since June 28, hopes to lead the Orioles to a series sweep of the Red Sox when he pitches the finale Wednesday afternoon. Chen is 2-1 against the Red Sox this year, throwing seven shutout innings his last time out against them. In his last start, on the road against Tampa Bay, he went six shutout innings and wasn’t involved in the decision.

--LF Alejandro De Aza hit two homers, his first two with the Orioles. It was the second multi-homer game of his career, the other coming Opening Day when he was with the Chicago White Sox. His power show fit right into a Baltimore team that leads the majors with 191 homers.

--LHP Andrew Miller entered the game and faced his old team, collecting strikeouts of the only two batters he faced. When he came in, the Boston crowd gave him a nice hand, and he was greeted with a message on the center field board. Also, the Red Sox played his song as he walked in from the bullpen, “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash. He was traded to the Orioles at the non-waiver deadline.

--CF Adam Jones hit a solo homer, his 25th long ball on the season. It is his fourth consecutive year with 25 or more. He is the first Baltimore player with such a streak since Rafael Palmeiro, 1995-98.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I want to be part of the chemistry. I want to be part of that.” -- LF Alejandro De Aza, after hitting two homers Tuesday to help his new team, the Orioles, earn a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Baltimore’s magic number to clinch the AL East is now nine.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (sore lower back) did not play Sept. 6-9. He received a cortisone shot Sept. 9, and he hopes to play in one of the games of the Sept. 12 doubleheader.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry