Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It was almost lost in all of the offense, but Wei-Yin Chen gave the Orioles another big start Wednesday.

Chen retired the first 16 batters en route to his 15th win of the season as the Orioles beat Boston 10-6. He is 8-1 since June 28.

“(He) stayed out of the middle of the plate,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said when asked what made Chen (15-4) so effective.

“He’s been a guy that notoriously has pitched effectively against us (5-3 lifetime). He pitches right-handers in. He’s got multiple secondary pitches that he can go to. But I think, more than anything, it’s the consistent location that he shows. And today wasn’t any different than really what he’s been pitching all year.”

Chen lasted seven innings for the first time in four starts. He left with an 8-1 lead that grew to 10-1 before the Red Sox scored five runs in the ninth -- and threatened for more.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter, who continues to get strong work from his unheralded pitching staff, needed three pitchers in the ninth inning. But the Orioles completed a three-game sweep and reduced to eight their magic number for clinching their first AL East title since 1997.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-59

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Friday -- Doubleheader, Yankees (TBA and TBA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman 7-7, 3.83 ERA and RHP Bud Norris, 12-8, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen retired the first 16 hitters before Dan Butler, collecting his first major league hit, doubled to deep left-center. Chen then gave up a leadoff homer and a double to start the seventh and was done after seven, his record rising to 15-4. He is 8-1 since June 28.

--CF Adam Jones had three hits, including a two-run double in a six-run third inning that quickly made the game a laugher. It was his team-leading 51st multi-hit game of the season. With two of the hits doubles, it was his first multiple extra-base hit game since Aug. 11.

--SS Ryan Flaherty recorded a career-high four hits, raising his batting average from .207 to .219. He was the third Oriole with multiple hits in an inning. “He’s always hit well up here (Boston),” manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s comfortable. He’s from here. I always feel great that he’s hit well in front of free-ticketed people. It’s good for him.”

--C Caleb Joseph also had three hits, including his first home run since Aug. 9 -- when he finished a streak of homering in five straight games. This homer snapped an 0-for-14 streak and his three RBIs matched his career high.

--LF Alejandro De Aza went 5-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs in the three-game sweep in Boston and has hits in all six games since coming to the Orioles from the Chicago White Sox.

--DH Nelson Cruz had a double in five trips and has eight extra-base hits while hitting .366 in September. He has nine extra-base hits in 16 games against the Red Sox this season.

--RHP Kevin Gausman hopes to even his home record at 5-5 when he pitches the day portion of Friday’s split doubleheader against the New York Yankees in Baltimore. The rookie beat the Yankees in a five-inning, rain-shortened game at Camden Yards on July 13, his only career start against the Yankees. Gausman is 0-3 with one no-decision in his last four starts.

--RHP Bud Norris starts the night half of a doubleheader vs. the Yankees on Friday, looking to improve his home record to 7-2. He is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two career starts against the Yankees, both coming this season. Norris is 4-1 over his last seven starts.

--SS J.J. Hardy missed his fifth straight game with a lower-back problem. He received a cortisone injection on Wednesday and the plan is for him to play one of the games of Friday’s doubleheader.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been a guy that notoriously has pitched effectively against us (5-3 lifetime). He pitches right-handers in. He’s got multiple secondary pitches that he can go to. But I think, more than anything, it’s the consistent location that he shows. And today wasn’t any different than really what he’s been pitching all year.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, after LHP Wei-Yin Chen retired the first 16 hitters and got his 15th win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (sore lower back) did not play Sept. 6-10. He received a cortisone shot Sept. 9, and he hopes to play in one of the games of the Sept. 12 doubleheader.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Chris Davis

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry