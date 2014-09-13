Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles swept the Yankees in Friday’s doubleheader. Those two wins, combined with Toronto’s loss to the Rays, sliced Baltimore’s magic number to five.

Still, it wasn’t an easy day because of what the Orioles needed to battle through, namely the situation in which Chris Davis’ 25-game suspension was announced. That was news that clearly caught many of the Orioles by surprise.

The two victories over the Yankees delighted the Orioles and likely will be the first step in pushing away from the Davis issue. It’s going to come up from time to time, but getting on the field might have helped the Orioles forget about things for a while.

“In the whole scheme of life in the world and the country, it’s all [relative],” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I guarantee there’s a lot of people having a tougher 24 hours than I just had, I can tell you that.”

The Orioles repeatedly talked about how much they still care for Davis and are hoping everything works out well for him. If they play nine playoff games, Davis will return to the lineup.

But that’s a long way away at this point. Right now, they have to do what Showalter has repeatedly talked about -- focusing on the task and/or game in front of them.

If the team can do that, it will help push past the Davis problem for now.

“We’ve got to get back to playing baseball and focus on the work because that’s what we’ve done all year,” pitcher Bud Norris said.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-59

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 4-3, 3.57 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-7, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman threw seven shutout innings in Game 1. He scattered seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks but got a no-decision, leaving the game in the midst of a scoreless tie, a match-up the Orioles later won 2-1 in 11 innings. He’s now thrown at least seven innings in each of his last three starts.

--RHP Bud Norris gave the Orioles another solid start in Game 2. He gave up just three hits in seven innings in a 5-0 victory. Norris struck out a season-high 10 batters and gave up just three hits, improving to 13-8. “We’ve played such good baseball in the second half, we are firing on all cylinders, wining close games, too,” he said. “So we just want to keep momentum on our side and go out there every day and keep getting wins in the win column.”

--Pinch hitter Jimmy Paredes got the game-winning hit in the 11th inning of Game 1. He lined a two-run double to right field off RHP Adam Warren that gave the Orioles a 2-1 victory.

--LF Alejandro De Aza has been hot since coming to the Orioles from the White Sox last month and continued his roll in this doubleheader. He got hits in both games, stretching his hitting streak to eight games, the longest for any player beginning his Oriole career since OF Eric Byrnes had an 11-game run in 2005. “It’s a great feeling, and I love to contribute for the team,” De Aza said. “It’s all about winning. As long as I‘m helping the team wins, it’s great.”

--SS Ryan Flaherty continued his recent success at the plate by going 1-for-3 in the nightcap. He had an RBI double in the fourth and later scored on a De Aza triple to help the Orioles to an early 2-0 lead en route to the 5-0 win. Flaherty’s now hit in five straight games, with a .429 average during that stretch.

--DH Delmon Young got the back-breaking hit for the Orioles in the nightcap. His two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead in the seventh inning.

--LHP Brian Matusz yielded no runs in the ninth of the nightcap. He’s now been on a roll, giving up just two runs on his last 18 2/3 innings over 23 games. That can help the Orioles in the postseason, giving them another solid left-hander.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just want to focus on playing baseball. It’s a tough situation, and we were kind of saddened by all of it, unfortunately, but he’s going to take ownership for it. We’ve got to get back to playing baseball and focus on the work because that’s what we’ve done all year.” -- Orioles pitcher Bud Norris, on focusing on games following the 25-game suspension of Chris Davis.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS J.J. Hardy (sore lower back) did not play Sept. 6-10. He received a cortisone shot Sept. 9, and he played in the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. He will remain on the West Coast until mid-September before continuing his rehab in Baltimore or at the Orioles’ facility in Sarasota, Fla.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry