Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The American League race is all but finished, but Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter and his team are staying focused on the task at hand -- clinching the division crown.

The Orioles moved closer to their first division title in 17 years with a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

“Let’s see what Wei-Yin (Chen) and (Toronto starter Marcus) Stroman have in store for us tomorrow,” Showalter said. “Assume the position. See what the game has in store for us.”

Center fielder Adam Jones agreed with Showalter. It’s a cliche, but the Orioles truly are taking the quest one day at a time.

After all, they had so many bad breaks at times this year, they just want to finish the job. Then they can have some fun.

“Handle tomorrow, then assess from there and handle Tuesday,” Jones said. “You can’t get too caught up in it. We’ve got to take care of our business. Once they say it’s ours, we go accordingly. But until they do, we’ve got something to do.”

The Orioles’ magic number is down to three. They lead the second-place Toronto Blue Jays by 11 1/2 games with 13 games remaining. Two wins over Toronto in the series that starts Monday at Camden Yards would seal the division crown.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 10-5, 3.61 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 15-4, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman turned in a strong effort once again in Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees. He went 6 2/3 innings and gave up one run on five hits, never running into much trouble except when he gave up a solo homer to 3B Martin Prado in the second inning. It was the 19th consecutive start in which he allowed three runs or fewer. “It goes back to command,” he said. “You have to command the fastball both sides, throw the off-speed when you need to. (C Nick Hundley) has been fantastic, and our defense has been the same.”

--3B Kelly Johnson got a bit of revenge against his former employers Sunday. He lined a game-winning, walk-off double in the ninth inning to give the Orioles a 3-2 victory over the Yankees. Johnson was really excited on the field and admitted as much later. “It feels really good,” he said. “You want to contribute, you want to drive in runs, you want to score runs, all those things, and you want to be a part of it.”

--SS J.J. Hardy was the only Oriole who could do much with Yankees RHP Hiroki Kuroda early on. Hardy doubled in his first at-bat and singled the next time up but couldn’t score as the Orioles wasted a pair of good offensive chances.

--CF Adam Jones came up with a game-tying double in the sixth inning; it was the only run Baltimore could score off Yankees RHP Hiroki Kuroda. Jones lined a shot to left that scored LF Alejandro De Aza all the way from first.

--LHP Andrew Miller turned in another strong performance. He came on with a runner on third and two outs in the seventh and struck out three of the four batters he faced. That kept the score 1-1.

--1B Steve Pearce again came up with a clutch hit. He lined a game-tying RBI double in the ninth of RHP David Robertson that made it 2-2 and set the stage for 3B Kelly Johnson’s walk-off hit two batters later. “We knew when the ninth inning came around, we’re not out of these games,” he said. “We’re always one swing away, and we fought back and we did it again tonight. It’s fun. We’re a good team.”

--1B Chris Davis, serving his 25-game suspension, is going to work out in Sarasota, Fla., and, if allowed, he could see some playing time in instructional league games. Davis wouldn’t play with the Orioles again until late in the AL Championship Series or if they put him on the World Series roster, if the team gets that far.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels like a first-place team. (I‘ve) bounced around just a little bit now, and you just kind of get a feel that it’s meant to be. Things find a way to happen; you find a way to win rather than ways to lose. It’s been pretty cool. I haven’t been here long, but I’ve seen some things I haven’t seen before.” -- 3B Kelly Johnson, after his ninth-inning single gave the Orioles a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Caleb Joseph

Nick Hundley

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry