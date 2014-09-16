Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles don’t like to talk about it because the job isn’t yet finished, but they are going to win the American League East. They moved to the doorstep of the championship with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

The next Baltimore win or Toronto loss would clinch the division crown.

The Orioles -- and especially manager Buck Showalter -- are being incredibly careful about not talking about what it will be like to be a champion. They don’t want to take their eyes off the road ahead.

“You go into spring training, I think all 30 teams, when you break camp, all the men that put that time and effort into it, they want to get to this moment,” center fielder Adam Jones said. “We’re just fortunate to put the pieces together.”

What will make this more satisfying for the Orioles is how much that they had to overcome this season. They lost two star players, catcher Matt Wieters and third baseman Manny Machado, to season-ending injuries. First baseman Chris Davis is serving a 25-game suspension after testing positive for amphetamines.

Yet the team keeps on going. The Orioles’ 90-60 record is the second-best mark in the majors.

Baltimore probably will be able to celebrate the division clincher in front of the home fans. The Orioles locked up their wild-card spot two years ago sitting on an airplane. This time will be different. They play their next five games at home.

“It’s pretty special to come in here tomorrow and have a chance to do that,” Showalter said. “I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights for a lot of reasons, but tonight I look forward to losing that sleep (due to excitement). It’s been a long, hard grind to have that opportunity, and I‘m looking forward to the chance to see our guys get a chance tomorrow. We’ve worked hard for this opportunity tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-60

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 10-11, 4.36 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 4-9, 4.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen stumbled in the first inning, needing 26 pitches to get through the frame and giving up one run on three hits. After that, he settled down and lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing a total of two runs on nine hits and improving to 16-4 this season. He is the first Baltimore left-hander to win 16 or more games in a season since Jimmy Key did it 17 years ago.

--DH Nelson Cruz had his hand in two early Oriole rallies. He hit into a double play that scored one run in the first -- no RBI -- but then added a run-scoring single in the third inning. Cruz has 103 RBIs, which ranks second in the American League.

--2B Ryan Flaherty gave the Orioles some unexpected power Monday night. He lined a two-run homer to right in the fourth, his seventh long ball of the season. Flaherty is doing a good job of filling in at various infield spots due to the injuries to teammates. “(Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman) just threw a curveball, and he kind of hung it with his first pitch,” Flaherty said. “I got up there with a guy on, just trying to help the team.”

--CF Adam Jones helped the Orioles with three hits and an RBI in Monday’s game. He is 6-for-12 in his oast three games. A first-inning single gave Jones his 300th RBI at Oriole Park.

--1B Chris Davis will go to Sarasota, Fla., this weekend to start doing work while serving his 25-game suspension for testing positive for amphetamines. Manager Buck Showalter confirmed the plan Monday afternoon. The earliest Davis could return would be at some point midway through the American League Championship Series, if the Orioles advance that far.

--1B Steve Pearce continues to play well while filling in for suspended Chris Davis. Pearce reached base all four times at bat, getting two singles and two walks. He is 7-for-13 in his past four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I allowed quite a few hits out there, but I was trying to battle. Fortunately, I can do that with the help of my teammates. They made a lot of great plays out there. I was happy about the result.” -- LHP Wei-Yin Chen, speaking through his interpreter after the Orioles’ 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry