Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Now that the Baltimore Orioles have clinched the American League East title, which they did with Tuesday’s 8-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Buck Showalter relaxed quite a bit after the game and talked about how much this team meant to him.

But when asked what he’ll be proudest of involving the 2014 Orioles, he didn’t hesitate.

“(That‘s) yet to be determined,” he said. “This is a proud moment for all of us. But I hope that chapter is yet to be determined. There’s only going to be one completely happy team at the end of the year. And now we get a chance.”

The Orioles ran away from the American League East in the second half of this season, turning that race into a surprising rout. Now they have to face the next battle -- the playoffs.

Showalter said his team wants to win 11 more games after the regular season ends. That means they’ll bring home the World Series crown to Baltimore for the first time in 31 years.

The skipper said, though, that he will enjoy this one no matter what happens. After the win, there was a wild celebration that spilled out on to the field with a large number of fans who remained; the smiles were everywhere.

Showalter said in the ninth inning he went over and rested himself on the number 4 -- on a wall in honor of the late Earl Weaver -- and just enjoyed the show. It’s something he’ll never forget.

“I sat there and thought he could see this too from there,” Showalter said. “There are some great moments in your life. This ranks right up there.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-60

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 9-10, 4.28 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 13-8, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez needed 60 pitches to get through the first two innings. He gave up two runs on two hits and walked four. But somehow Jimenez straightened things out and needed just 37 more pitches to make it through the fifth, retiring the final 10 batters. He allowed just those two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks. “I was able to find a release point, something that I couldn’t do the first couple of innings,” Jimenez said. “But I think in the third inning I was able to command the fastball...and the curve. It was really good.”

--1B Steve Pearce hit a three-run homer in the first inning Tuesday, his 18th blast this season. Pearce’s career best for homers was just four before this year. It’s fair to say he’s doing much better in 2014, having grown into a big part of the team’s offense. “That’s why we have such a great team; it’s been coming from everybody all year. and it took a lot of pressure off the core guys. Pitching has been awesome. We played so well as a team. After the All-Star break, we kind of jelled together and now we are AL East champs,” he said.

--3B Jimmy Paredes pitched in to the team’s power parade. He led off the second with a solo homer to left that gave Baltimore a 4-2 lead. He finished the night 2-for-3 and improved his average to .366 with the Orioles.

--LF Alejandro De Aza clinched the game with his three-run triple into the right-field corner in the seventh inning. De Aza has been a huge addition since the Orioles acquired him from the White Sox because he’s hitting .327 since coming to the team on Aug. 30.

--RF Nick Markakis was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors players for sportsmanship and community involvement. He went 1-for-3 with two runs scored in the victory Tuesday, which clinched the division title.

--3B Manny Machado is out for the year after his recent knee surgery, but he’s going to be re-joining the team for a little while starting Friday. He’s coming to town on Wednesday night, manager Buck Showalter said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a proud moment for all of us. Winning the American League East is hard, really hard. I‘m just so proud of everybody.” -- Manager Buck Showalter.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

He’s going to be re-joining the team for a little while starting Sept. 19. He’s coming to town on Sept. 17.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry