Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter now has to deal with a task that most skippers would love -- how to move around his lineup while giving starters some rest before the playoffs.

Showalter gets this task because his Orioles clinched the American League East title with 12 days left in the regular season. He’ll be resting a number of players in different ways at different times.

For Friday’s series opener with the Red Sox, Showalter sat starters Adam Jones (center field), J.J. Hardy (shortstop) and Nick Markakis (right field). Those moves gave the skipper a chance to start center fielder David Lough, third baseman Jimmy Paredes, first baseman Christian Walker and shortstop Ryan Flaherty, all of whom stayed busy in the team’s 5-3 loss in 10 innings.

“We’re not going to [rest] them all on a certain day; just like today,” Showalter said Friday. “[We‘ll] kind of split it up. They’ve got a healthy feel for the way I‘m going to do it.”

Showalter’s trying to accomplish two tasks here. He wants to give his everyday players some needed rest before the postseason grind begins in about two weeks.

But he also can get a good look at some younger players and see how they fare at this level while the team thinks about its playoff roster and the future.

Showalter said it’s not juggling, and he’s not just going to put his regulars on the bench for long stretches as that won’t help anyone. He wants everyone ready for the playoffs, starting on Oct. 2.

“They’re not going to sit around for six days without playing,” Showalter said. “They’ve got to play. We’ll make sure we’re prepared for whatever comes our way.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-7, 4.31 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 12-5, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman now hasn’t won in his last six starts after he gave up three runs on seven hits in five innings Friday night and got a no-decision. Once again, the right-hander didn’t pitch badly, but the Orioles gave him little support, scoring just one run while he was in the game. He gave up two of his runs on back-to-back homers to DH David Ortiz and LF Yoenis Cespedes in the fourth.

--1B Chris Davis, currently serving a 25-game suspension, will be arriving in Sarasota on Tuesday. He’ll be doing work there in an attempt to keep sharp in case the Orioles can get him back this season.

--DH Nelson Cruz stretched his hitting streak to seven games with a second-inning single on Friday night. He also added a run-scoring infield single with the bases loaded in the third inning and finished the night 3-for-5 with an RBI.

--LF Alejandro De Aza continued his hot hitting, going 3-for-5 in Friday’s game. He doubled in the fifth but later got thrown out at the plate trying to score on CF David Lough’s single. De Aza also doubled with two outs in the seventh and scored in a two-run rally that tied the game. “I was just brought here to play and try to help the team to win games,” De Aza said. “That’s what I‘m trying to do.”

--RF Nick Markakis sat out for the second straight game. He’s been bothered by soreness in his right shoulder after Toronto LHP Aaron Loup hit him in Tuesday’s victory that clinched the division, and manager Buck Showalter wanted him to get a break.

--PH Delmon Young continued his amazing season pinch-hitting. He got an RBI triple in the seventh inning batting for CF David Lough. Young’s now 10-for-20 -- a .500 average -- pinch-hitting this season and has been a big weapon off the bench.

--RHP Darren O‘Day has been almost impossible to hit at times this season. This month he’s come back to earth a bit, battling some leg problems and giving up three homers, including DH David Ortiz’s game-winning blast in the 10th inning Friday, which gave Boston a 5-3 victory. “Darren’s fine. [Ortiz] has hit a few off some other good pitchers, too,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know it’s a break from the level he’s spoiled us at, but I hope that’s our biggest issue going forward. Darren’s fine. [Ortiz] has hit a few off some other good pitchers, too.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, on relief pitcher Darren O‘Day, who has yielded three home runs this month.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Nick Markakis (sore shoulder) did not play Sept. 19. He got hit in the shoulder by Toronto’s Aaron Loup in the division-clinching win Sept. 16. He is day-to-day.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. Machado remained in Los Angeles to strengthen the knee. He will return to Baltimore on Sept. 29.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry