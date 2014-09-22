Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- One year after he received a 50-game ban for his involvement in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing-drug scandal, Nelson Cruz was named the Most Valuable Oriole for 2014.

Voting was done by media members who regularly cover the team.

Cruz signed a one-year, $8 million free agent deal in February, and he became a force in Baltimore’s hard-hitting lineup. He is batting .269 with a .334 on-base percentage, a .526 slugging percentage, 39 home runs and 106 RBIs in 152 games, and he was one of the main reasons the Orioles won the American League East title.

”I have to thank my Lord for the help and the season I‘m having this year,“ Cruz said. ”My teammates, I think without them it would be impossible.

“I think the most important thing is where we are right now. That’s the most important thing I can take from the season and what we have to accomplish. I look forward to a good playoff and hopefully take this team to the World Series.”

Cruz hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, including a current nine-game hitting streak. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Sunday in the Orioles’ 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Cruz will be a free agent again after the season, but he is not averse to signing another deal with Baltimore.

“Hopefully I stay here, we work something out,” Cruz said. “Like I said before, I understand they’re going to do whatever they think is better for the team. I love it here. I love the fans, I love my teammates.”

Despite his 2013 suspension, Cruz was embraced by his Orioles teammates.

“He had an amazing season,” first baseman Steve Pearce said. “Great teammate. Great guy. It’s an honor to be on the same team as him.”

Shortstop J.J. Hardy said Cruz was consistent all year.

“He’s carried us for portions of the season,” Hardy said. “He’s had a fantastic year. He stayed healthy and has been able to go out there pretty much every day and compete.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Wei-Yin Chen, 16-4, 3.58 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-5, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Steve Pearce did not play for the second day in a row, and he got a cortisone injection in his sore right wrist. He was wearing a brace prior to the game but said it was just precautionary. Pearce expects to take about three days off before returning to the lineup. He plans to be ready for the playoffs. “I could play through it if I wanted to,” Pearce said. “We have the luxury of being in first place and having the playoffs coming up that weekend and the lead where we can take a couple of days off and be ready.”

--RF Nick Markakis, hit by a pitch on the right shoulder Tuesday, sat out a fourth consecutive game Sunday. Markakis is just sore, and manager Buck Showalter said he was being cautious with holding him out of the lineup. “Nick came in today like he was going to play,” Showalter said. “He’s getting better every day. The more concern is him diving for ball.”

--SS J.J. Hardy said he has not been hampered by the back spasms that held forced out of the lineup for several games earlier this month. Hardy, who started Sunday and went 0-for-4, is gearing up for the postseason.

--RHP Brad Brach continues to be a nice addition to the bullpen. Brach has a 2.25 ERA over his past 22 outings. He transformed into a key setup righty in the late innings to transition to closer Zach Britton.

--RHP Chris Tillman (13-5, 3.26 ERA) likely will get the ball when Baltimore opens its playoff run Oct. 2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This season, Tillman exceeded 200 innings for the first time in his career, becoming the 10th Orioles pitcher to reach that mark since 2000. Tillman has allowed three or fewer runs in 20 consecutive starts, tied with Steve Barber (Aug. 17, 1965-June 4, 1966) for the second-longest streak in club history. Dave McNally (May 19-Sept. 8, 1968) hold the record at 25. “It’s not the numbers, it’s not the personal goal,” Tillman said. “It’s the team goal. Two hundred’s important because it means you’re out there and competing for your team and you’re giving your team a chance to win.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The schedule a month ago, (it is surprising) to think that we don’t have to win a game in New York or Toronto, but we’re certainly going to approach it that way because there are still some things out there for us. With this group, they’re meaningful games in their minds because it’s competition. They have great pride in what they do. I really don’t worry about the next seven days from that standpoint.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, who Baltimore team has a remote chance to overtake the Los Angeles Angels for the major league’s best record.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Steve Pearce (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 20-21. He received a cortisone shot, and he might be able to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season.

--RF Nick Markakis (sore right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 16, and he did not play Sept. 17-21. He is day-to-day.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. Machado remained in Los Angeles to strengthen the knee. He will return to Baltimore on Sept. 29.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry