Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The names in the rotation don’t necessarily jump off the page like Jim Palmer, Mike Cuellar, Pat Dobson and Dave McNally during the late 1960s and 1970s.

After Monday’s game with the Yankees, names like Chris Tillman, Wei-Yin Chen and Bud Norris have helped the Orioles to a 3.44 team earned-run average. The record was 2.53 set in 1972 and this would be the lowest since the 1979 American League champions had an earned-run average of 3.26.

Several reasons can be explained for that, but when manager Buck Showalter was asked about first-year pitching coach Dave Wallace, he did not hesitate to give a lengthy answer about the 66-year-old, who last coached in the majors for the 2006 Boston Red Sox.

“I feel like I had (known him) just from a distance,” Showalter said. “Watching him work with other clubs, I loved his presentation and his demeanor. Enough people that I had talked to and we were really fortunate because of his health. The timing was everything. We had some great candidates and we would have made a great decision regardless. Those guys were who’s who of pitching coaches and I feel as fortunate Dave picked us as much as we picked him.”

Before helping the Orioles, Wallace was the minor league pitching coordinator for the Atlanta Braves and had a health scare with his hip replacement. Now he is the Orioles’ fifth pitching coach since 2010 and one who, based on Showalter’s comments and the success of the team, can stay with Baltimore for as long he wants.

Showalter also said that getting Wallace also happened because of autonomy. Wallace was able to pick bullpen coach Dom Chiti, whom Showalter described as an assistant pitching coach.

“Dave’s one of those guys that after a guy pitches a shutout, it’s hard to find him,” Showalter said. “But you can find him after bad outings. He’s the last guy to take credit. He’s the most sincere. It’s not that he’s not emotional. He just stays on an even keel and that’s what especially young pitchers need.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 5-9, 4.90 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 7-4, 2.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Steve Pearce missed his third straight game with a sore right wrist. Manager Buck Showalter said Pearce would do some activities Tuesday and possibly return Wednesday.

--RF Nick Markakis returned after missing four games with a sore right shoulder and he went 0-for-3 with a walk. He had two putouts in the field and also made a strong throw to the plate that prevented a runner from tagging up at third.

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen lost for the first time since Aug. 6 at Toronto as he was pitching on six days rest. Chen still is 13-3 over his last 24 starts but was relieved to find out his next start will be on normal rest.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez will make his 22nd start for the Orioles Tuesday night against the Yankees and will try to win consecutive starts for the first time since May 2-8. Jimenez, who was signed to a four-year, $50 million deal last winter, won for the first time since Aug. 9 when he allowed two runs and two hits in five innings of Baltimore’s division-clinching win last Tuesday. Jimenez has made three starts since July and will be making his third start this season at Yankee Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just found out. That’s good, good news.” -- SS J.J. Hardy, after the Orioles clinched home-field advantage in the American League Division Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Steve Pearce (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 20-22. He received a cortisone shot. Manager Buck Showalter said Pearce would do some activities Sept. 23 and possibly return Sept. 24.

--RF Nick Markakis (sore right shoulder) was hurt Sept. 16, and he did not play Sept. 17-21. He returned Sept. 22 after missing four games.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27. Machado remained in Los Angeles to strengthen the knee. He will return to Baltimore on Sept. 29.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry