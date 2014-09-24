Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The last time the Baltimore Orioles were in the playoffs, they lost a close, five-game American League Division Series to the New York Yankees in 2012.

In that series, the Orioles had a 2.52 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 50 innings. None of those strikeouts and none of those innings were recorded by right-hander Chris Tillman.

Tillman will have a prominent role in next week’s ALDS, as manager Buck Showalter named him the starter for Game 1.

Last year, Tillman was 16-7 with a 3.71 ERA in 206 1/3 innings. This year Tillman’s numbers are similar if not better: 13-5, 3.26 ERA, 201 1/3 innings.

“Chris has graduated,” Showalter said. “It’s been a lot of fun to have a good seat to watch him. He’s a pro. He’s turned into a guy that I‘m real proud of the way he goes about his business. It’s not always perfection, but you feel good about him giving you a chance to win.”

Two years ago, Tillman was a consideration to start Game 4, which the Orioles needed to win to stay alive. Instead, Showalter went with left-hander Joe Saunders, and Baltimore kept the series going.

In the 2012 regular season, Tillman went 9-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 15 starts. He was good but not quite experienced enough. Now Tillman is a bit more seasoned, more qualified for this type of start.

”Just his presence,“ Showalter said. ”You can tell he doesn’t panic. He kind of knows who he is. He knows where to go. He has a lot of confidence in the endgame, so to speak. The sky’s not falling after 10 pitches in a game. ‘Let me get through this.’ He saves his bullets a little bit. You can see he goes back and gets some. He knows the process.

“Some of that changes in the playoffs. It‘s, ‘Let it rip from pitch one and then see how far I can take this.’ Stuff plays in the playoffs. Sometimes finesse doesn‘t.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 94-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 14-8, 3.62 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 5-3, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris will try to become a 15-game winner for the first time in his six-year career Wednesday afternoon against the Yankees. Before this season, the most wins Norris had ever had was 10, when he won six games for the Houston Astros and four more for the Orioles last season. Norris has pitched 159 1/3 innings, which is the second-lowest total in his career, but he has won three consecutive starts. Norris is 7-3 with a 3.75 ERA in 13 starts following a disabled-list stint caused by a groin injury. Norris is 8-1 with a 2.72 ERA against AL East teams this season and 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA against the Yankees.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez won his second consecutive start by allowing two runs and three hits in five-plus innings. Although Jimenez threw nearly 100 pitches without completing six innings, manager Buck Showalter felt that his command was better and also said that pitching coach Dave Wallace felt Jimenez had his best warmups of the season.

--RF Nick Markakis had his fifth four-hit game of the season and first since Aug. 10 vs. St. Louis. He also tied a season high with three RBIs, doing that for the second time. Said RHP Ubaldo Jimenez about Markakis: “He’s one of the guys in the heart of the lineup. It doesn’t matter who’s pitching; lefty or righty, he’s a going to get a good at-bat.”

--INF Kelly Johnson appeared in his first full game as a second baseman for the Orioles. Johnson has made 763 appearances there but only played four innings there this season (two apiece for the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees) before Tuesday. In Tuesday’s win over the Yankees, he made one catch and fielded one ground ball while going 3-for-5. Johnson is hitting .217 this season and said he viewed his chance as a way to audition for a postseason roster spot.

--1B Steve Pearce missed his fourth consecutive game due to a sore right wrist. Pearce got a cortisone shot Saturday, and he could return Thursday if his batting practice session goes well.

--INF Ryan Flaherty made his third start at first base this year and the 10th of his career. He finished with five putouts while going 1-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a lot of home runs. Forty home runs, those days don’t come every day, and he’s been pretty consistent all year with his home runs.” -- RF Nick Markakis, on DH Nelson Cruz, who hit his 40th homer of the year Tuesday in the Orioles’ 5-4 win over the New York Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Steve Pearce (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 20-23. He received a cortisone shot Sept. 20, and he might return Sept. 24.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry