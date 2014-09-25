Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Bud Norris is in two places that he had never been before.

More importantly, he is headed to the postseason and secondly he will finish his first full season with the Baltimore Orioles with a career-high 15 victories.

Norris reached 15 wins Wednesday afternoon when he allowed three runs and five hits in six innings in a 9-5 win over the New York Yankees.

Norris is now 19-9 in 37 starts since Baltimore general manager Dan Duquette acquired him from the Houston Astros at last year’s non-waiver trade deadline.

“It won’t settle in now,” Norris said. “This year’s been so special, not only for me but this group and the team. It’s just a number for personal goals but I couldn’t have done it w/o these guys. I‘m just blessed for this opportunity to get into Baltimore and play some meaningful baseball games and we’re going to run into the postseason. I want to do my part to help out.”

Norris has done his part to help out, especially when pitching in the division.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Norris is the first Oriole to get four wins against the Yankees in a single season since Mike Flanagan also was 4-0 in 1978. The right-hander is 9-1 with a 2.86 ERA against AL East opponents and the Orioles are 13-1 in his 14 starts against divisional teams.

Now that the most successful regular season of his career has ended with his personal numbers helping the team, Norris is looking forward to the playoffs.

“I haven’t been there before so I don’t know how I‘m going to think about it any differently,” Norris said. “I‘m just going to help be a teammate for these last four games. When we get to the postseason, we know that our first game, I‘m going to be on the bench helping out. When I get the ball, I’ll be ready to go and prepare myself the best I can.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-7, 3.57 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 11-9, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gausman will make his 20th start of the season Thursday night for the Orioles. Gausman will try to get his first win in over a month. Gausman has not won since beating the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 17. As he is 0-3 with a 3.82 ERA in his last six starts, Gausman last pitched Friday against the Red Sox and allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings. Gausman is 3-1 with a 1.64 ERA in eight career appearances (two starts) against the Yankees. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Yankees on Sept. 12 at Baltimore.

--RHP Bud Norris allowed three runs and five hits in six innings and reached a career-high 15 victories. He also has four wins against the Yankees and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Norris is the first Oriole to get that many wins against them in a season since Mike Flanagan was 4-0 in 1978.

--DH Nelson Cruz followed up becoming the sixth Oriole to reach 40 home runs on Tuesday with a four-hit game on Wednesday. Cruz had his second four-hit game of the season and has 10 games with at least three hits.

--1B Steve Pearce did not start due to a sore right wrist. Pearce entered in the late innings as a defensive replacement, recorded two putouts and had an at-bat. He had missed the previous three games with the injury.

--INF Ryan Flaherty had his second three-hit game of the season as he made his 20th start at shortstop. Flaherty’s other three-hit game was April 8 at New York.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I made a couple mistakes that they kind of beat me on, which is what good teams do. But to have a big six-run inning like that and have a three-run cushion kind of changed the game for me. Anytime you get six runs, you’re pretty excited. This is a team game. These guys swung the bats, put up nine on the board. The bullpen picked me up. Another team victory.” -- RHP Bud Norris.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Steve Pearce (sore right wrist) did not play Sept. 20-23. He received a cortisone shot Sept. 20. He did not start Sept. 24 but entered in the late innings as a defensive replacement.

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry