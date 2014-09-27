Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - The Baltimore Orioles now know that they cannot catch the Los Angeles Angels for the best record in the American this season.

That had been the goal since the Orioles ran away with the American League East.

But the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday left the Orioles at 95 wins with two to play. The Angels entered Friday with 98 wins.

Manager Buck Showalter will be able to give more of his regulars a day off, keeping them off the artificial turf at Rogers Centre for the final two games of the regular season. He did that with center fielder Adam Jones, shortstop J.J. Hardy and outfielder Nelson Cruz on Friday.

Showalter said he was never resigned to the notion that the best record was becoming unattainable.

”No we don’t ever resign anything,“ he said. ”I guess it is now. It was something we were trying to attain, but in order to do it you need to get cooperation from Anaheim and the team they’re playing. It was a little bit out of our control but we never gave in to that. ...

“It’s a challenge to bridge what you want to accomplish with your team between now and then and stay competitive. Our guys are engaged in it, but I‘m not going to let it stand in the way of being as good as we can. Whether you’re playing at home or away, it’s not a given. We’re going to have to figure out a way to win the first round and so is Anaheim, so you don’t become a prisoner to that.”

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 95-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 16-5, 3.56 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 10-11, 4.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen will make his 31st start of the season on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. This will be his 16th start on the road, where he is 8-3 with a 3.35 earned-run average. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA in three career starts against Toronto. His 16 wins are the most by an Orioles LHP since LHP Jeff Ballard went 18-8 in 1989.

--INF Chris Davis played his first game with the Orioles’ Instructional League team since his 25-game suspension for a positive amphetamine test. Davis will miss at least the first eight games that the Orioles play in the postseason (if they go that far). He is in Sarasota, Fla., to keep in shape. He is not allowed to be with the major-league team during the suspension. He played three innings at third base and had three plate appearances on Friday.

--CF Adam Jones, SS J.J. Hardy and OF Nelson Cruz were among the starters out of the lineup for Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. “I‘m going to give certain guys tomorrow off and do the same thing today,” manager Showalter said before Friday’s game. “I don’t want them to be on this turf for three days. Some of the guys were kidding today, if there was a guy you didn’t want to face before the playoffs, it would be [RHP] R.A. Dickey. But the flip side of that is he has great command and if he hits you, you won’t wear it too much. There’s a trade-off there.”

--RHP Miguel Gonzalez will start the regular-season finale on Sunday against the Blue Jays. It sets him up to be the Game 3 starter in the divisional series next Sunday. With a three-day layoff before they begin the playoffs, some of the relievers also could be worked Saturday and Sunday so that means it could be a short start for Gonzalez. “Obviously, Toronto will have something to say about that, but it won’t be a normal outing,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I don’t want to get pigeon-holed into exact innings, but he won’t go his normal length.” RHP Ubaldo Jimenez could also see some action in the game.

--RHP Chris Tillman suffered his first road loss of the season on Friday in a 4-2 loss at Toronto after going 8-0 in his previous 15 starts away from Camden Yards. He allowed four runs and a career-high 11 hits in six innings in his final start before he opens the Division Series for the Orioles.

“I actually felt pretty good,” Tillman said. “Felt like I was making some good pitches but they put some really good swings on the ball. You have to tip your cap sometimes. I probably could have limited the damage a little better, but I was able to make some pitches and they put some good swings on it. I‘m happy with how I felt. I felt like my delivery was pretty good and my fastball command was probably the best it has been all year. My changeup was there for me, my curveball was there. I can’t take anything negative from it, I felt like I did what I had to do.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Offensively and defensively we didn’t play our best game, for sure. So clean those up and come back at them tomorrow.” -- Orioles shortstop Ryan Flaherty, after Friday’s loss to Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. Already out for the year due to elbow surgery, he had minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Brian Matusz

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

LHP Joe Saunders

RHP Evan Meek

LHP T.J. McFarland

RHP Ryan Webb

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

Steve Clevenger

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Christian Walker

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young

OF Quintin Berry