Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles set a franchise playoff record for runs scored in their 12-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Thursday night.

The offense came through with an eight-run eighth inning and banged out 12 hits. But manager Buck Showalter’s bullpen came through in a big way, even as the skipper slightly altered the way he used it.

Instead of using pitchers for an inning at a time, Showalter brought in left-hander Andrew Miller in the sixth after taking out right-hander Chris Tillman, the starter. Miller went 1 2/3 innings, followed by right-hander Darren O‘Day (one inning), left-hander Zach Britton (one-third of an inning) and right-hander Tommy Hunter (one inning).

Britton was supposed to go the final 1 1/3 innings, but after the long bottom of the eighth where the Orioles scored eight times, Showalter brought in Hunter to finish it as the bullpen allowed just one run on four hits in four innings.

The skipper said he let the bullpen pitchers know things were going to be a bit different at times.

“We talked about (how) things change, it’s the postseason,” Showalter said. “We’ve talked to them since the season was over about how this was going to work ... they know it’s all hands on deck.”

The use of Miller early was a mild surprise as he usually would go in the seventh or eighth. But Showalter thought everything lined up right to go with Miller, O‘Day and Britton, in that order.

“It felt like that spot of their order was good for Andrew,” Showalter said. “And the next group of guys was good for Darren. I knew that I would pitch Zach in the eighth.”

The new changes brought the same result, and the Orioles walked away with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-66, first place in American League East

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Orioles lead Tigers 1-0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 2, Friday -- Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 15-12, 4.54 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 16-6, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman battled through five innings but got the win Thursday. The Detroit Tigers repeatedly fouled off pitches -- 2B Ian Kinsler made Tillman throw him 30 pitches in his three at-bats -- but the big right-hander kept fighting. He gave up two runs on back-to-back solo homers from DH Victor Martinez and LF J.D. Martinez in the second, but allowed a total of two runs on four hits. Tillman also struck out six in his first career postseason start.

--DH Nelson Cruz continued to pound Detroit pitching in the postseason. He hit six homers in six games against the Tigers while with Texas in the 2011 ALCS and added a two-run shot in the first inning of this contest. He’s now posted seven homers and 16 RBIs in seven playoff games against the Tigers. Cruz has 15 postseason homers, tied for 10th all-time with Babe Ruth. “It’s just I like to enjoy the moment, you know,” he said. “I think, as a player, you want to be in that situation. I like to enjoy it.”

--SS J.J. Hardy hit a crucial solo homer of RHP Max Scherzer in the seventh on Thursday. Hardy’s lead-off homer gave the Orioles a key insurance run and a 4-2 lead. Hardy struggled at the end of the regular season, going just 3-for-30, but came through in this game.

--RF Nick Markakis finally made his first postseason appearance and played well. He went 2-for-4, getting hits in his first two at-bats, in the first and second innings. Markakis has played in 1,365 regular-season games before finally making it into postseason -- the third-most of any active player before getting into the playoffs. However, he was just focused on wins afterward. “We got Game 1 behind us,” Markakis said. “We have to refocus tomorrow. We’ll look to come out on top.”

--LF Alejandro De Aza went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Both of his hits were doubles and came in an eight-run eighth inning as the Orioles broke it open en route to a 12-3 win. De Aza scored once and drove in both runs on his second double of the inning. “When you have the chance, you get everything you can,” De Aza said. “We had the chance today. Tomorrow is another day. We have to go after it tomorrow.”

--LHP Andrew Miller struck out three batters in 1 2/3 innings of relief. He came on for RHP Chris Tillman, the starter, and started a strong four-inning effort from the bullpen in Game 1.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you have the chance, you get everything you can. We had the chance today. Tomorrow is another day. We have to go after it tomorrow.” -- Orioles LF Alejandro De Aza after his team’s 12-3 win over Detroit in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. He also underwent minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Kevin Gausman

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Ubaldo Jimenez

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

INF Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young