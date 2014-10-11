Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter has maintained an “all hands on deck” philosophy when it comes to handling his pitching staff for the playoffs.

Showalter was prepared to start either left-hander Wei-Yin Chen or right-hander Bud Norris for Game 2 of the American League Championship series. However, both of those pitchers were available out of the bullpen if needed for Game 1, especially with the uncertainty of the weather possible interrupting the game.

Light rain throughout the night did not halt play, but starter Chris Tillman struggled in the 8-6 loss in 10 innings to the Royals. Tillman allowed five runs on seven hits in just 4 1/3 innings. After the game, Norris got the nod as starter after coming up big in the series-clinching win against the Tigers in the ALDS.

“We kept him around like we might need him,” Showalter said. “So, Bud will pitch tomorrow.”

The Orioles will be facing a high-pressure situation to avoid going down two games to none with the series heading to Kansas City.

Norris said he was ready for the challenge. He finished the regular season 15-8 with a 3.65 ERA.

“Just pitching in the regular season in front of this fan base has been outstanding,” Norris said. “I’ve pitched well at home this year. I think that’s a testament to the fans and the team.”

A chilly, damp night kept the ball from launching out of Camden Yards. The Orioles, who lead the majors with 211 home runs during the regular season, were stymied by Royals starter James Shields and the Kansas City bullpen and didn’t get any homers.

Baltimore will face rookie right-hander Yordano Ventura in Game 2 and that could pose another big challenge. Ventura was 1-1 with a 1.26 ERA against the Orioles in the regular season. On April 25, he threw eight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts at Camden Yards. He then struck out nine batters in a 2-1 loss to the Orioles on May 15.

“We get to this spot, you want to make it all the way,” designated hitter Nelson Cruz said. “I don’t say disappointed because we come a long way in the organization, the whole team. But no doubt, we have the chance to go all the way. And I think we have the tools that we need.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-66, first place in American League East; won AL Division Series 3-0 over Detroit Tigers

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 1, Orioles 0

NEXT: ALCS, Game 2, Saturday -- Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 0-0, 1.29 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Tillman had his shortest start since June 5, lasting just 4 1/3 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits. Tillman threw strikes on 20 of his first 25 pitches, but everything seemed to change after the right-hander gave up a solo homer to SS Alcides Escobar. After that, Tillman’s control became shaky and he repeatedly fell behind. The Royals scored four runs off Tillman in the third inning.

--3B Ryan Flaherty came up with a key hit for the Orioles in their comeback, lining a two-run bases-loaded single to right off RHP James Shields in the fifth inning. That cut a three-run Kansas City lead to 5-4 as the Orioles eventually tied the game and forced extra innings.

--LF Alejandro De Aza got an RBI for an unusual bloop infield single in the seventh. He swung and hit a soft shot that Royals SS Alcides Escobar couldn’t quite reach between the mound and second base. Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop scored the game-tying run from third on the play.

--DH Nelson Cruz continued his tear through the postseason, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Game 1 of the ALCS against Kansas City. He homered in Games 1 and 3 of the the ALDS against the Tigers, passing Babe Ruth on the all-time list with 16. He is tied for ninth with Carlos Beltran on the all-time postseason home run list. The key is adapting to the opposition. “It will be the same thing for me,” Cruz said. “You find a different philosophy and try to pick whatever you think will help you. All the hitting coaches have something to bring to the table.”

--RHP Bud Norris will start Game 2 of the ALCS against the Royals. It’s a pressure situation for the right-hander because will be trying to salvage a split at home before resuming the series in Kansas City. Norris has made two career starts against the Royals and is 0-1 with a 0.68 ERA. “It’s been an exciting time for all of us,” Norris said. “We really just want to go out there and do the best we can.”

--CF Adam Jones got the Orioles’ first RBI with a single in the third inning off James Shields. It was just his second RBI in 10 postseason games. Baltimore will need him to be more of a force at the plate if its plans on bouncing back from the demoralizing 8-6 loss in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Royals.

--RHP Ubaldo Jimenez was left off the ALDS roster. This season, Jimenez was 6-8 with a 4.81 ERA in 22 starts. He threw just 25.2 innings in September and August.

--LHP Brian Matusz replaced RHP Ubaldo Jimenez on the Orioles ALCS roster. Matusz went 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(LHP Zach Britton‘s) had a great year for us and didn’t give up any runs for us tonight. I look at it as half full. Sometimes you want something too much, (and) everybody is amped up.” -- Orioles manager Buck Showalter after a loss to Kansas City in Game 1 of the ALCS on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. He also underwent minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Kevin Gausman

LHP Brian Matusz

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young