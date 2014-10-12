Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles relied heavily on consistent starting pitching to become one of baseball’s best teams during the last four months of the season.

But the starting pitching hasn’t been nearly as effective during the first two games of the ALCS, a big reason the Royals have taken a 2-0 lead in the series.

Right-hander Chris Tillman gave up five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings during Game 1 on Friday, and Bud Norris ran into more trouble in Game 2 Saturday as the right-hander allowed four runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in Kansas City’s 6-4 victory.

The Orioles must get improved starting pitching if they want to have a shot at winning in these playoffs. Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen will start in Game 3 on Monday while right-hander Miguel Gonzalez gets the ball in Game 4.

“It’s such a grind every (game),” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “But hopefully our guys stay true to what they’ve been doing this year, and they’ll get rewarded for it.”

Chen pitched poorly in Game 2 of the ALDS against Detroit, giving up five runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He got a no-decision when the Orioles rallied for a 7-6 victory. Gonzalez has yet to pitch in the postseason.

Baltimore’s starting pitching has been shaky throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs. Tillman got the win in Game 1 of the ALDS. He gave up two runs but lasted just five innings, and Norris threw 6 1/3 shutout innings in Game 3 after Chen’s problems.

In the first five games of the playoffs, the Orioles starters have given up 16 runs in 23 2/3 innings, not the kind of numbers they posted during the season. The bullpen has saved the Orioles, but they truly need better work from their starters.

“We did some good things (pitching),” Showalter said. “(There were) good signs for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-66, first place in American League East; won AL Division Series 3-0 over Detroit Tigers

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 2, Orioles 0

NEXT: American League Championship Series, Game 3, Monday -- Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-0, 12.27 ERA postseason; 16-6, 3.54 ERA regular season) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 0-0, 0.00 ERA postseason; 13-11, 4.13 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bud Norris labored to make it through 4 1/3 innings of Game 2 of the ALCS on Saturday against the Royals. He gave up four runs on nine hits and never really looked sharp despite throwing 67 strikes on 90 pitches. Norris allowed three hits in a row in both the first and third innings and couldn’t seem to settle into the kind of rhythm he’s had before this season.

--C Caleb Joseph came into Saturday’s Game 2 riding a dubious 0-for-33 skid. But he had a much better day, hitting a sacrifice fly in the second inning during his first at-bat and ending that slide with a single to left in the fourth inning. He finished 2-for-3 overall and threw out pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson trying to steal. “We were in the game the entire time,” Joseph said. “Bud did a great job keeping us in the game. They are just getting clutch hits right now.”

--CF Adam Jones hit a two-run homer in the third inning, the team’s first home run of this series. Jones struggled in the 2012 postseason and started slowly this year also but appears to be heating up, now hitting .300 after the first two games of the ALCS. He went 2-for-5 in the Game 2 loss on Saturday and wants his teammates to keep fighting. “We just have to continue to plug away. That’s our team style,” Jones said. “We live and die with it.”

--RHP Darren O‘Day got the loss for a second straight day. He gave up a soft infield single to 2B Omar Infante to start the ninth inning, and manager Buck Showalter pulled the right-hander. Pinch-runner Terrance Gore later scored the tiebreaking run.

--LHP Zach Britton pitched better than Friday night when he threw 20 balls on 25 pitches and walked the bases loaded but still had problems in the ninth. He gave up the tiebreaking hit and another run-scoring hit and allowed one run on two hits in that one inning.

--DH Nelson Cruz continued his strong postseason hitting with a 2-for-4 effort plus one RBI in the Game 2 loss. Cruz now is hitting .444 in this series and has been the most consistent Oriole hitter in the postseason so far. They’ll need his help if they want to bring the series back to Baltimore later on. “If one team can do it, it’s us,” Cruz said. “I believe what we have here. I believe in my teammates. If one team can do it, it would be us.”

--LHP Wei-Yin Chen will start in Game 3 for Baltimore on Monday night in Kansas City. He started in Game 2 versus Detroit in the ALDS but got a no-decision after giving up five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We definitely had opportunities, we just let them slip away. We are not playing against some slouches. We are playing against a good defensive team.” -- CF Adam Jones, after falling behind 2-0 to the Royals in the American League Championship Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. He also underwent minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Kevin Gausman

LHP Brian Matusz

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young