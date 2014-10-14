Baltimore Orioles - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter was asked if his team would benefit from Game 3 of the American League Championship Series getting rained out Monday, decelerating the Kansas City Royals, who won the first two games.

”No,“ Showalter answered with a laugh. ”I appreciate you throwing it out there. I think, if anything it’s great for the restaurant business in Kansas City. That’s about it.

“It’s fascinating this time of year because so many things happen that logically shouldn‘t, but they do. And you go away from the norm. That’s why it’s fascinating to watch. I’ve got 96 reasons (regular-season victories) to be confident in our guys.”

Orioles left-handed reliever Andrew Miller said he sees no benefit for the Orioles that the Royals have to wait two days after winning the first two games of the series.

”We’ve played two close games that have gone their way,“ Miller said. ”We’ve had our chances. I feel like we’ve played well. We can stop their momentum with a win. They stopped ours. They came in and we hadn’t lost in a while. We’ve got to experience that. Now it’s our turn to give it to them. It’s not over. It’s the reason we play seven games.

“We’re certainly a confident group. We’ve won a lot of games. I like our chances. It’s certainly not the position we want to be in, but we’re confident in our abilities in what we want to do.”

The scheduled starting pitchers for Monday, Orioles left-hander Wei-Yin Chen and Royals right-hander Jeremy Guthrie, will start Tuesday.

Both managers were noncommittal on who would start Wednesday. Originally the Orioles were starting right-hander Miguel Gonzalez and the Royals were starting left-hander Jason Vargas.

However, both clubs could bring back the starters from the series opener Friday -- Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman and Royals right-hander James Shields.

“Dave (Wallace, pitching coach) and I just talked about it a little bit,” Showalter said Monday regarding the Wednesday starter. “Chen will pitch tomorrow. After that we’ll probably have a better idea. So that’s about all I can tell you right now until Dave and I sit down and look at it a little bit.”

Showalter did say Tillman, who went 13-4 with a 3.34 ERA during the regular season, is “an option.”

Royals manager Ned Yost said there is a chance Shields would be bumped up for a Wednesday start.

“Shields can come back on five (days) or if we feel we want to give him an extra day, we can do that, too,” Yost said.

Yost said the decision to start Shields on Wednesday probably would not depend on whether the Royals win or lose Game 3.

“I’ll probably make my decision sometime tomorrow before the game,” Yost said.

Monday’s game was called about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The revamped ALCS schedule has the fourth game scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. If Game 5 is necessary, it would be played Thursday afternoon. The next three games are at Kauffman Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 96-66, first place in American League East; won AL Division Series 3-0 over Detroit Tigers

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 2, Orioles 0

NEXT: American League Championship Series, Game 3, Tuesday -- Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-0, 12.27 ERA postseason; 16-6, 3.54 ERA regular season) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 0-0, 0.00 ERA postseason; 13-11, 4.13 ERA regular season)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wei-Yen Chen will make his third career postseason start Tuesday. He allowed five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Detroit in the second game of the ALDS. In six career starts against the Royals, he is 1-1 with a 4.17 ERA, including a 1-0 record with a 2.19 ERA this season.

--OF Alejandro De Aza has the most at-bats against RHP Jeremy Guthrie, the Royals’ starter Tuesday. He is 8-for-32 (.250) with one RBI.

--C Caleb Joseph ended an 0-for-34 slump with a single in Game 2 of the ALCS. He also threw out speedy Jarrod Dyson attempting to steal second.

--RHP Darren O‘Day has lost the first two ALCS games, giving up three runs on two hits, including an Alex Gordon home run in the 10th inning of Game 1, and a walk in 1 1/3 innings. He did not allow a run in 58 of his 68 regular-season outings, while striking out 73 in 68 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No. I appreciate you throwing it out there. I think, if anything it’s great for the restaurant business in Kansas City. That’s about it.” -- Manager Buck Showalter, when asked whether Monday’s rainout was good for the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Baltimore Orioles - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Manny Machado (partially torn ligament in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--C Matt Wieters (sore right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 17. He began rehabbing his elbow in Atlanta on June 20. He also underwent minor eye surgery (LASIK) Aug. 28. He will be ready for spring training.

--LHP Johan Santana (left shoulder surgery in April 2013, torn Achilles tendon) tore his Achilles tendon June 6 and is done for the year. He did not pitch in the majors this season, and he went on the 15-day disabled list June 2. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Tillman

LHP Wei-Yin Chen

RHP Miguel Gonzalez

RHP Bud Norris

BULLPEN:

LHP Zach Britton (closer)

RHP Darren O‘Day

RHP Tommy Hunter

RHP Brad Brach

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Kevin Gausman

LHP Brian Matusz

CATCHERS:

Nick Hundley

Caleb Joseph

INFIELDERS:

1B Steve Pearce

2B Jonathan Schoop

SS J.J. Hardy

3B Ryan Flaherty

INF Jimmy Paredes

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alejandro De Aza

CF Adam Jones

RF Nick Markakis

DH Nelson Cruz

OF David Lough

OF Delmon Young